Top WWE Star Frustrated Over WrestleMania 39 Main Event

The WWE WrestleMania 39 main event is halfway confirmed. Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes has already punched his ticket to the Showcase of the Immortals, solidifying himself as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship challenger at that event. While advertisements already have touted his opponent as current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, that could change depending on the outcome of the headlining match at WWE Elimination Chamber. This weekend's premium live event is set to feature Reigns going up against Sami Zayn for both titles. While Reigns is expected to walk out of Montreal with his title run still intact, there's every chance that WWE decides to pivot plans at the last minute.

Regardless of what WWE ends up doing with the WWE WrestleMania 39 main event, it is almost guaranteed to involve Rhodes, Reigns, and/or Zayn, as no other singles stars are currently involved in the feud. That has left Monday Night Raw star Seth Rollins frustrated, as he recently noted that he feels "salt in the wound" at his exclusion in the top-billed bout.

"It's very hard for me to look at that match unbiased," Rollins told Sports Guys Talking Wrestling of the likely Reigns vs. Rhodes main event. "I want that match. I want that spot. I want that title. To not have it, there's a lot of salt in the wound having to talk about it. It's difficult for me to analyze."

Rollins still attempted to give his insight, but once more emphasized that he only feels "slighted" by the match.

"You've got Roman Reigns, who's on an incredible run, but you've got Cody Rhodes, who's riding a lot of momentum," Rollins continued. "It could be Sami Zayn in that spot. Who knows? We'll see after [WWE Elimination Chamber]. It's going to be a generational main event of WrestleMania. Again, hard for me to feel any way but slighted by it. That is what it is."

WWE WrestleMania has been kind to Rollins in the past. He famously pulled off the "heist of the century" at WWE WrestleMania 31, leaving SoFi Stadium with the WWE Championship after cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase in the middle of Reigns and Brock Lesnar's title match. Beyond that, Rollins has Mania victories over Triple H, The Miz and Finn Balor, and Brock Lesnar. He is expected to square off against Logan Paul at this year's event.

WWE WrestleMania 39 goes down on April 1st and April 2nd.