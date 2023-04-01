The Usos Declare WWE WrestleMania BloodlineMania and Tease Future Betrayals

The Usos kicked things off on WWE SmackDown, the final one before WrestleMania 39. They were set to deliver a promo but were cut off by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who will challenge them for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania. By the end, both teams declared that they would be walking out of WrestleMania as the Champions, with Jey Uso going so far as to call the event BloodlineMania. However, both teams would plant some doubt in their opponents, with Zayn's words of how Roman Reigns hasn't been loyal to Jey and Jimmy clearly resonating, while Jey cast doubt in Zayn's mind that Kevin Owens would betray him if they don't win the big match.

There's something I need you guys to know. I'm pretty conflicted about what we have to do tomorrow night," Owens said. "There's a lot of history between us, and it goes back before 7 or 8 months because when I joined WWE, the people that made me feel welcome were the two of you. I remember bringing my son backstage and you would play games with him, and I knew you were two people we could rely on and look up to. The whole locker room did, but that was before you did whatever your cousin told you to do."

"That was before you two tried to take my livelihood. If it wasn't for him (Zayn), I wouldn't be standing here today," Owens said. "You didn't want to look at me then, but you better look at me now. I'm not happy that I have to do this, but there's a part of me that is, and I can assure you, it isn't paranoia. We're taking your Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania!"

Jimmy then said "you know what Kevin? You're absolutely right Uce. When you first came here, me and Uce showed you love because that's who we are. But the Usos standing in front of you now, we got no love for you, and we damn sure have no love for you (pointing at Zayn). Talking about conflicted. The only people conflicted is the two of you. You ain't my brother. You are my brother. This is the family you wish you had. This right here is blood homie."

Zayn said "blood's not the only thing that makes you family. Loyalty makes you family." That prompted a response from Jey, who said "Hey what you know about loyalty Sami? Huh? " Zayn looked amused and then hit back by saying "What do I know about loyalty? Maybe I need to remind you of something buddy. I was loyal to you from day one. You were the ones that chose blood over loyalty. You chose Reigns to be loyal to even though he's never been loyal to you, or to you."

"So I'm going to do one last favor for both of you. I'm going to put you out of your misery because we are taking your Championships from you. And when we do, that's the end of Roman Reigns. The end of The Bloodline. That's the end of all of it. Then you two can just go back to being you. To the guys that Kevin talked about years ago. The ones that the locker room and the fans loved. You guys can just go back to being The Usos. You just aren't going to have those Championships with you anymore," Zayn said.

After a stare-down, Jey said "naw naw naw, that ain't it. I'm going to tell you what it is. It's going to be the same thing between you two that it always is. You're going to lose the big match, and Kevin Owens is going to stab you in the back, again. On me. On me. Meanwhile, we are going to keep doing what we've been doing for the last 600 days. The longest reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history. Welcome to WrestleMania right. This is BloodlineMania."

