Knuckles Paramount+ Series Reveals New Poster

The world's most famous echidna is getting his own streaming series on Paramount+ next month, and a new poster for the Knuckles show has now been revealed. The poster features Knuckles wearing his iconic cowboy hat, which did not appear in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Fans were happy to see it make an appearance in the show's trailer, and now it's front and center on one of the posters, as well! Even better, the hat seems to be identical to the one that has appeared across previous Sonic the Hedgehog media, which is a nice touch.

The new poster can be found below.

The cowboy hat worn by Knuckles first appeared in 1996's Sonic the Hedgehog: The Movie. Since then, the hat has appeared across various Sonic media, including comics published by Archie, where it was established as a gift from Knuckles' relative, Hawking. In the trailer for the Knuckles series, we saw at least one other member of the Echidna tribe has appeared on Earth. It's possible this element from the comics could get adapted, but fans will have to speculate until the series premieres on Paramount+.

Knuckles Premiere Date and Release Schedule

Knuckles will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on April 26th. The series will consist of six episodes in total. While some video game TV adaptations have embraced the weekly release model, all episodes of Knuckles will be released on the same day, so fans can plan to binge the whole thing. The series takes place after the events in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, where Knuckles initially appeared as an ally of Dr. Robotnik. As in the video games, Knuckles quickly learned the error of his ways, and became a friend and ally to Sonic.

In the Knuckles TV series, the character will be getting acclimated to life on Earth. The premise of the show sees Knuckles training Green Hills deputy Wade Whipple in the ways of the Echidna. Wade was a side character in the first two Sonic films, where he was portrayed as a bumbling man with good intentions. It remains to be seen whether Knuckles can help Wade to reach his full potential, but the two will also be dealing with a scientist that previously worked alongside Dr. Robotnik. Robotnik tried to use Sonic's quills to create weapons, and it seems these new enemies are doing the same with a quill acquired from Knuckles.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Release Date

The Knuckles series should help to fill in the gaps ahead of the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The third film in the series is currently slated to release on December 20th. At this time, very little information is known about the movie, but it will feature Shadow as one of the main antagonists. Both the Knuckles TV series and Sonic 3 will see Idris Elba reprising his role.

