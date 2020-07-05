More Details on The Wyatt Swamp Fight Between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt

Several weeks back WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman challenged Bray Wyatt to a Wyatt Swamp Fight at WWE's next pay-per-view, now dubbed The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The logic behind the match is that since Wyatt has revived his Wyatt Family cult leader persona, Strowman intends to fight him back where the two used to live "in the Swamp." More details about the match itself have since mad their way online via Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri. According to him, the match will be WWE's latest cinematic match and long-time wrestling stunt coordinator Ellis Edwards will be involved. Edwards previously worked with Strowman on a spot back in 2017 when he caused the ring to collapse by slamming The Big Show.

Giri also reports that the match will be a non-title match in order for Wyatt to pick up the win as one of the "Three Faces of Wyatt." This will then lead to a championship match at SummerSlam that will see Strowman take on The Fiend.

The two previously met at Money in the Bank when Wyatt, in his Firefly Fun House persona, tried and failed to convert Strowman back into his Black Sheep persona.

WWE has been relying heavily on cinematic matches during pay-per-views since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the matches featured in that style include the Firefly Fun House Match (Wyatt vs. John Cena), the Boneyard Match (AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker, the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE Headquarters, One Final Beat (Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano), the Last Chance Backlot Brawl (Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream) and the Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits at Backlash.

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules takes place on July 19. Check out the full card (so far) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

This week will see the second half of NXT's ongoing event, The Great American Bash, at Full Sail Live on Wednesday. Check out the card (so far) below:

NXT and NXT North American Championships: Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee

Street Fight: Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim

Drake Maverick, Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. El Legado del Fantasma

