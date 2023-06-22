Xavier Woods Still Wants Trios Match Against AEW's Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks

The forbidden door between AEW and WWE remains padlocked shut. The two biggest wrestling promotions in the world have yet to work together in an in-ring capacity, with the only crossovers between the two coming when AEW's Billy Gunn was allowed to attend the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony and when AEW's Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight sent in pre-recorded video messages for John Cena on his 20th anniversary celebration last year on Monday Night Raw. Even if an AEW x WWE Forbidden Door show is unlikely to ever happen, fans and wrestlers alike are still dreaming of the possibility.

Speaking on My Love Letter to Wrestling, Xavier Woods noted that he is still eyeing a trios contest against Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

"If we could legit branch out and wrestle other teams, obviously, the Young Bucks. We'd love a six-man with The Elite," Woods said. "There are so many people. I can't name them."

The New Day vs. The Elite has been a dream match for close to a decade now. Speculation on the match going down first bubbled in 2018, when the two groups came together to face off in a game of Street Fighter at the E3 video game conference. This was far from just a fun thing for fans in attendance too, as WWE did full coverage of the event and even name-dropped Omega and the Bucks on its YouTube channel.

Woods and Omega have often interacted on social media, as the two are real-life friends, bonding over their mutual love for video games.

"We had a lot of mutual friends and I remember it was almost like a cold call. It was like, 'Hey, are you, cool, with video games?'" Woods told ComicBook.com previously. "Luckily our friendship blossomed from there. So it's great when I can meet people in this job that love the same games."

While crossovers between AEW and WWE are not active for now, AEW is gearing up for a big super show with New Japan Pro Wrestling this Sunday. You can check out the card below...

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door card: