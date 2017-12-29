Wrestlers Xavier Woods and Kenny Omega Discuss the Year’s Best Games, But Leave Out a Particular Title

It’s just about the end of the year, which means everyone is pumping out their best/worst games lists of 2017. We’re still working on ours (a lot of games to consider, whew), but wrestling superstars Xavier Woods (aka Austin Creed) and Kenny Omega have already unleashed their top ten lists – although there’s a strange omission on Woods’ list.

GiantBomb recently published a huge piece talking about the duo’s best games of the year, and a lot of great titles came up, including the indie favorite Fire Pro Wrestling World, which made a huge comeback after years away in obscurity.

Of course, Woods also brought up a number of other games, including Tekken 7 (which Omega agreed upon), Windjammers (an esports favorite over the past few months) and Sonic Mania (which Omega also praised).

As for the best games, Woods gave nothing but love to Tekken 7, while Omega was all about the return of the Resident Evil franchise with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. You can check out their full lists here.

However, some fans were quick to note that Woods left one particular game off his list – 2K Sports’ WWE 2K18. That’s a bit odd, since Woods appears in the game alongside his New Day crew, and hundreds of superstars across the WWE shows.

The game has received a great deal of criticism upon its release, with many users noting its glitches and errors. The Nintendo Switch version, which arrived earlier this month, has been particularly notorious in this area, as some people are calling it the worst console port to date for the handheld/console hybrid.

Of course, to each their own. Just because Woods is in a game doesn’t mean he has to automatically call it a top ten contender. And, yeah, Tekken 7 kicks all sorts of ass, along with the other picks on his list, so it’s probably not that big a deal – unless you work at 2K Sports, that is.