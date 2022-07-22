WWE's Xavier Woods Becomes Powerpuff Girls' Mojo Jojo for Comic-Con 2022

Xavier Woods has made a habit of delivering some of the coolest wrestling gear around during his time in WWE, and he isn't about to let that Title go anytime soon. Woods, who also hosts Attack of the Show for G4, was making the rounds at San Diego Comic-Con, and in true legendary fashion, he decided to attend the show in full Powerpuff Girls Mojo Jojo regalia. From the helmet to the sweeping cape, Woods recreated the look brilliantly, and you can check out his Mojo Jojo in the Twitter post below. Woods would later post from inside the convention center when he found a new Golden Girls set of figures to buy. He also headed over to Mattel's booth, as today Mattel revealed their new waves of WWE figures. That includes a figure based on Woods' King Woods look, complete with crown, and he had a chance to check out the figure in person.

Woods, real name Austin Creed, is staying busy these days in both WWE and G4, and just launched a brand new crossover project with WWE and G4 titled Arena. The show is actually a relaunch of one of G4's original shows, but now WWE Superstars are a big part of the mix alongside streamers, and ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Woods all about making the project a reality.

"Multiple versions of this have been in the works since I started UpUpDownDown. I've always felt that there is a similar resonance in the wrestling space if you're a fan, and the gaming space if you're a fan," Woods said." I feel like we all had to fight through certain things, through like our senior years of high school, or through being a junior, and 'Oh, you still watch wrestling,' or 'Oh, you still play video games,' and then when you get on the other side, those nerds went through the same exact fight and now we're adult nerds, and all the stuff is, lo and behold, popular now. I just really enjoy holding up a mirror to the fans so they can see it's pretty much the same kind of vibe, and so I want wrestling fans and video game fans to mash together because then we can become the biggest fandom of fans and pretty much just take everything over, and then everything will be wrestling and video games no matter where you are."

"I've wanted to do something like this for a very long time, and obviously from UpUpDownDown, having the storylines and the rivalries and the Championships and all the crazy back and forths with everybody, it's something that's really been at the forefront of my mind," Woods said. "So to be able to do it now with Arena at G4, it's like a dream come true, honestly, because now we are at the point where we have a full set. We have guests coming in. There are people running cameras, and there's CO2 going off. There's music. It's way more pizazz than I ever thought there would be. It's a full-blown TV show, so it's really cool to be able to be a part of it and be able to do it at G4."

What did you think of Woods' Mojo Jojo look at Comic-Con? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!