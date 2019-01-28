WWE: Zelina Vega Enters Royal Rumble in ‘Street Fighter’ Cosplay

One of the biggest WWE pay-per-views of the year has kicked off, and the Women’s Royal Rumble has provided its own fair share of surprises and stuns as 30 women compete for a chance at one of the coveted titles.

SmackDown Live’s Zelina Vega stunned in a completely different way as she debuted at number 20 in slick Street Fighter cosplay with a claw and mask reminiscent of Vega.

@Zelina_VegaWWE showing out tonight In her Vega inspired gear pic.twitter.com/0JfuzAsD28 — christi (@zeIinavega) January 28, 2019

Vega’s paid tribute to other comic book characters like The Joker and Catwoman, and other video game franchises in the past like Mortal Kombat and Pokemon, but it’s great to see her enter one of the biggest pay-per-views in one of her outfits. Not only does the famous Street Fighter villain share her name, but shares her tactics as well. Much like how gamers could climb the fence in Vega’s stage in Street Fighter II to avoid damage, Zelina Vega used much of her time in the Rumble match avoiding the brawl.

Along with surprising with the mask and claw, she chose to hide under the ring itself and waited for an opportunity to strike. Unfortunately for Vega, she was soon chased out of her hiding spot by Hornswaggle, who was also surprisingly hiding under the ring at the same time. Soon she was chased back into the ring, eliminated, and chased out of the arena.

