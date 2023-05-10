WWE's Zelina Vega Reveals Which Cosplay She Wants to See Created in WWE 2K23

Zelina Vega received a massive response from the Puerto Rico crowd at WWE Backlash, and The LWO ended up at the center of some of the biggest moments of the night. Vega would come to the ring in some amazing gear that paid tribute to Puerto Rico, adding yet another iconic look to Vega's growing list of gears and cosplays. Quite a few of those looks have already been recreated in WWE 2K23 by fans, but there are still several that haven't made it into the game. In an interview with PopCulture's Brian Jones, Vega was asked which look she'd love to see represented in the game, and for her, it's all about Goku.

"I think my wearing Goku gear is probably the one that I want to see most," Vega said. "I have been seeing somebody, they made a version of the Rengoku one and then now they're making the big dragon head that I had the other day. So I think that one for sure is probably going to be the one that I want frozen in time forever for sure."

Dragon Ball is just one of the franchises Vega has brought to life in cosplay and in the ring, a list that includes Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, Demon Slayer, and more. At the Royal Rumble Vega recreated Street Fighter villain Juri, which was perfect timing since she was also announced as a commentator for the upcoming Street Fighter 6. To say Vega is busy would be an understatement, but she still loves the ring above everything else, and competing for the SmackDown Women's Championship in Puerto Rico meant the world to her.

"It means the world to me because I haven't been back here in 17 years," Vega said. "It's been a while, but I've been on the road since I was 18, so it's kind of getting to finally wrestle here. Because I've had close calls to be able to wrestle here, but I've never actually gotten a chance to, scheduling, whatever it was. But now getting this chance finally and with WB and now in the biggest match of my career is a complete honor."

The event was a special one for every member of The LWO, including Rey Mysterio, who was returning for the first time in over two years. "Oh my god, incredible. Every time I've been to Puerto Rico, I feel like I'm at home. 2001 was my first time visiting this beautiful island, and the crowd was just incredible. I came back maybe three times after that, and now it's been almost two and a half years since I've returned, but it's like I never left. The connection we have here is solid. The fact that, not only is it solid, but what we represent in the LWO, every hard-working Latino around the world, they see that. They feel it, and they're with us 1000%," Mysterio said.

In the lead-up to Backlash, The LWO was joined by Bad Bunny, who put on an LWO shirt to bring things full circle. Mysterio revealed his reaction to that and called the moment a privilege and an honor.

"We feel privileged and honored for Bad Bunny to receive the shirt, put it on gracefully, and represent what we represent, the Latinos. It's incredible. I don't think Bad Bunny needed superpowers for tomorrow because he will take Damian Priest down. I know it, I've seen him train. He works hard and he's dedicated. He's been a fan since he's a kid. But if that LWO shirt brings him some type of superpower, it would be incredible, man. The representation is to the fullest right now for all the Latinos," Mysterio said.

We can't wait to see Vega's Goku look in WWE 2K23, and hopefully, that happens soon.