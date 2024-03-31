WWE's Becky Lynch Reveals Why Ronda Rousey Shot Down Original WrestleMania Finish

Becky Lynch has provided quite a bit of insight into her career to this point in her new book Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, including some of her biggest matches to date. That obviously includes the history-making match at WrestleMania 35, which was against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. Lynch would walk away with both Titles after pinning Rousey, though the finish itself did not go as planned. In the book, Lynch goes into detail on the weeks and days leading up to the match, revealing that the original finish was for Lynch to make Rousey tap with an armbar, but it became clear quickly that Rousey tapping wasn't going to happen.

In the book, Lynch recalls one particular night of planning for the match that involved herself, Flair, Tyson Kidd (TJ), Rod Zapata (Spider), and Rousey. The group talked over ideas while waiting for Rousey (who was delayed after being taken to the wrong location), and when Rousey got there, TJ started going over the rundown of those ideas. At one point he said Lynch will get the armbar in and it will look like Rousey is about to tap, and that prompted Rousey to shoot that possibility down.

"Oh no, my mom would never talk to me again if it looked like I was about to tap," Rousey said. Lynch writes, "TJ and I looked at each other. If her mom wouldn't talk to her if she looked like she was going to tap, it would be a hard time selling her on actually tapping for the finale. Okay, we'll come back to that."

"I didn't feel the need to fight it. Whether it be a pin, a roll-up, or a submission, I was going to be walking out of there holding two Championships in the air. Having been the first woman to win the main event of WrestleMania," Lynch writes. In the next chapter, Lynch goes over the match itself, leading to the infamous ending.

Lynch writes, "She had picked her shoulder up from the mat before the 3 count. Whether that was by accident or deliberate, I suppose we'll never know, but the ref, knowing that this was the end of the match, counted to 3 regardless of Ronda's shoulder coming up, leading to one of the most anticlimactic finishes in WrestleMania main event history. We were making all sorts of history that night."

Lynch then also adds that "Poor Spider even paid a $1000 fine for the sin of counting to 3 when a shoulder had come up. Vince was strict with these things." You can check out the full description for Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl below.

"By age seven, Rebecca Quin, now known in the ring as Becky Lynch, was already defying what the world expected of her. Raised in Dublin, Ireland in a devoutly Catholic family, Rebecca constantly invented new ways to make her mother worry-roughhousing with the neighborhood kids, hosting secret parties while her parents were away, enrolling in a warehouse wrestling school, nearly breaking her neck and almost kneecapping a WWE star before her own wrestling career even began-and she was always in search of a thrilling escape from the ordinary.

Rebecca's deep love of wrestling as a child set her on an unlikely path. With few female wrestlers to look to for guidance, Rebecca pursued a wrestling career hoping to change the culture and move away from the antiquated disrespect so often directed at the elite female athletes that grace the ring. Even as a teenager, she knew that she would stop at nothing to earn a space among the greatest wrestlers of our time, and to pave a new path for female fighters.

Culled from decades of journal entries, Rebecca's memoir offers a raw, personal, and honest depiction of the complex woman behind the character Rebecca Quin plays on TV."

Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl is now available at all bookstores and audio book platforms.

