WWE's Becky Lynch Will Defend NXT Women's Title at Halloween Havoc

WWE's Becky Lynch successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship at No Mercy against Tiffany Stratton, and it didn't take long for another challenger to emerge. In fact, three challengers emerged, and Lynch wasn't the only one crossing over from Monday Night Raw. Lynch was celebrating her big win against Stratton in the opening segment, but soon she was joined by Lyra Valkyria. Then they were interrupted by Indi Hartwell, who joined Raw in the most recent WWE Draft. They were then interrupted by Roxanne Perez, and all three wanted a shot. That led to Lynch confirming that she would indeed be defending her Title at Halloween Havoc, but the question of who will challenge her has yet to be solved.

After Hartwell, Perez, and Valkyria all gave their pitches as to why it should be them getting a shot at Lynch's Title, Lynch said she wanted to see some fighting. Then she said that whoever wins a Triple Threat match in tonight's main event will then get a shot at Lynch's NXT Women's Championship at Havoc, so we will know who exactly that is after tonight's match.

Hartwell was the most surprising entrant into this Triple Threat, but she made good points. Hartwell has been recovering from an injury, the same injury that resulted in her having to relinquish the NXT Women's Championship shortly after winning it and being drafted to Monday Night Raw. Hartwell never had a chance to defend the Title due to the injury, and she never lost the Title either, so she is hopeful to get a second chance at a reign with the Championship.

As for Lynch, she retained her NXT Women's Championship after a violent and brutal Extreme Rules match against Stratton at NXT No Mercy, and the match definitely made its mark. Tables, barbed wire bats, shopping carts, chairs, trash cans, and more were all utilized during the match, and both stars went through hell at several points throughout.

Lynch would put Stratton into a shopping cart at one point before slamming her into the steel steps while still inside, and then Lynch stuck Stratton in a trash can and hit a leg drop on it. Meanwhile, Stratton would do a senton off the top rope onto a table, and while the table didn't quite break, Lynch took the brunt of the damage. Then Stratton hit Lynch with a trash can lid and more, and Lynch would actually suffer a laceration in her arm during the match.

That actually caused WW to postpone Lynch's match on Monday Night Raw. Lynch was supposed to defend her NXT Women's Championship on Raw against Tegan Nox, but she wasn't cleared to compete due to the status of her arm. That match will now take place next week, so Lynch's card is going to be full for quite some time.

