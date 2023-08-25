WWE's Bronson Reed Reveals He and His Wife Paige are Expecting a Child

Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstar Bronson Reed and his wife Paige, as they just announced they are expecting a baby girl in 2024. Reed shared the news on Instagram, thanking everyone who has reached out during the couple's IVF journey and sharing a picture of a onesie with their baby's sonogram. Reed called Paige "an absolute rock star through the whole process", and said she "is truly my hero." Reed then closed the post out with "We were successful and are expecting a baby girl! BIG DADDY COMING IN 2024." Congrats to the amazing couple, and you can find the full post from Reed below.

"Thank you to all of those that reached out when I spoke about the IVF journey my wife and I have been on. Paige has been an absolute rock star through the whole process and is truly my hero. We were successful and are expecting a baby girl! BIG DADDY COMING IN 2024. #chaseyourdreams".

Reed made his big return to WWE in December of 2022, helping The Miz to take down Dexter Lumis. Since then he's stayed on Monday Night Raw, and in an interview with Corey Graves of WWE After The Bell, Reed revealed insight into his conversations with Triple H that led to his return.

"I was actually here at home, and it was Triple H that called me. I always had a great relationship with him," Reed said (H/T Fightful). "At the time, I was working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and it looked like I could do one of two things. I could have signed on with them to stay longer, or I could have come back to WWE. I sent a text to Hunter just to see if he was interested. He was, so he set up a time to call me. He called me, and we had a great chat about everything, not just coming back to WWE, but wrestling in general; what I've been doing.

"It just felt right. It felt like, 'Okay, this is the move that I need to make.' I said to Hunter, 'I didn't get to do those things like [compete in a] Royal Rumble or [at] WrestleMania or [in]an Elimination Chamber. These are the things that I wanted to be able to do.' So I'm very happy that I'm back to be able to do those things," Reed said.

In a different interview with Joel Pearl of Fightful Overbooked, Reed revealed what he took away most from his time away and how this run in WWE is different from his previous one. "I feel like, if anything, it gave me more confidence to come back here to WWE. I don't have a chip on my shoulder, but it proved to me that I could go elsewhere and I could do other things and still be a commodity. Enough so that I could come back here to the WWE," Reed said. "I always had that in the back of my head that there was unfinished business. I didn't get to be on a RAW or SmackDown or these premium live events. So now I'm back here, I'm killing it on RAW and I'm in my first Chamber match. Things seem to be working out. If anything, that time away almost helped me to come back for this run."

Congratulations to the happy couple!