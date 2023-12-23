WWE's Dragon Lee Takes Down SmackDown Superstar to Retain NXT North American Title

Dragon Lee has been a fighting Champion ever since defeating Dominik Mysterio and winning the NXT North American Championship at NXT Deadline, and he once again put the Title on the line during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Lee faced Brawling Brutes favorite Butch, and the two would put on a clinic. For every offensive flurry from Lee, Butch came back with one of his own, and both reached into their bag of tricks to surprise their opponent. Despite Butch mangling Lee's hand, Lee was able to hit Operation Dragon and get the pin and the win, retaining his NXT North American Championship.

Lee got off to a big start, but Butch was able to bring that momentum to a halt and slam Lee onto the ring apron. One impressive sequence later had both stars trading dropkicks and heavy strikes. Butch hit a German suplex but Lee responded with one of his own, only to get his hand stomped on and a kick to the face.

Then Lee landed on his feet after another suplex attempt and followed it by countering Butch's next move into a sit-down powerbomb, and yet Butch still kicked out. Butch got Lee ready for a slam but Lee countered Butch's move with a Canadian Destroyer before hitting Operation Dragon for the pin and the win, retaining the NXT North American Championship.

Lee has already defended the North American Championship three times since defeating Dominik Mysterio for the Title at NXT Deadline, which is quite impressive. After defeating Mysterio, Lee defended his Championship just a few days later on NXT against Tyler Bate, and would take down the fan-favorite star and retain his Championship.

Lee is never one to back away from a challenge, and so he accepted one from the No Quarter Catch Crew, which consists of Drew Gulak, Myles Borne, Charlie Dempsey, and Damon Kemp. The catch was that Lee didn't know who he would be facing until he got to the ring, and it would turn out to be Dempsey, but then things got more complicated. Gallus walked out and Joe Coffey entered the picture, saying that he was also challenging Lee, and Lee accepted both challenges for a Triple Threat match.

Despite the odds, Lee would emerge victorious, though he would get attacked by all of the other members of the No Quarter Catch Crew after the match. Thankfully Lee got some unexpected help from the LWO, who helped clear the ring and kept the Champ from getting overrun. Now Lee has taken down Butch, and he will likely once again accept a challenge next week on either NXT or SmackDown, though he could also end up defending the Title on both.

