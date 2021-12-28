WWE’s Goldberg Reveals Shoulder Injury and Why He Hasn’t Had Surgery Yet

Goldberg continues to be a draw in WWE, and while he only has one match left on his current WWE contract, he’s leaving the door open for more. He talked a bit about his career in a new interview on The Pat McAfee Show, and during that discussion, he also revealed that he’s been dealing with a “destroyed shoulder” for at least the last three years if not more. He needs to get surgery on it, but he won’t be doing that until he’s done with his in-ring career, and part of the reason is that getting surgery would take him off the board for a while. At this stage of his career, he would rather wait until he feels that chapter is done before he undergoes any kind of surgery.

“They haven’t given me very much time. This last time with Lashley was the longest time they gave me to prep, and I think – you see the results,” Goldberg said. “I felt pretty good. And I won’t tell everybody on national radio or television that my shoulder’s been destroyed for the last three years – five years, eight years. And I need surgery but, you know, I’ll get it when I’m done. I’ll get it when I’m finished… if Vince calls me tomorrow and says, ‘Hey Goldberg, we need you in a month,’ what am I gonna do if I get surgery? So I’ll get ‘er done when it’s time.”

Goldberg also talked about how his time in WCW affected his first run with WWE and how he approached advice.

“People wonder why the way I was when I arrived in WWE the first time? I was a man that was always looking behind his back,” Goldberg said. “I always had my back up against the wall. Because I thought people would give me that, positive advice that I thought was going to help me but, ultimately. it was to bury me. It is what it is. I am very respectful of all of those guys who have worked for 25 years to jump off a building for 15 bucks to get on television.”

As for why he came back to WWE, he felt he owed it to the business after receiving so much in the past.

“I came back for a number of reasons. First and foremost, because I owed the business something,” Goldberg said. “I owed the business something that I hadn’t given in the past. And after a 16-year hiatus, and obviously the birth of our son, it all changed. I felt really guilty about receiving so much from the business and then not really giving back, per the fans.”

