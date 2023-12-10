WWE's Ilja Dragunov Defeats Baron Corbin to Retain NXT Title at Deadline

After several thrilling Iron Survivor Challenges, big returns, and a big introduction from Shawn Michaels and CM Punk, it was time for the main event at NXT Deadline. Ilja Dragunov put his WWE NXT Championship on the line against Baron Corbin, and the match was every bit as physical as one would expect from these two superstars. Corbin wanted to make an example of Dragunov, and at several points taunted the Champion. That would end up backfiring though, as adversity and pain only seems to light Dragunov up even more, and the Champ would go on to make a statement with Corbin, hitting him with three H-Bombs and a Torpedo to take him down and retain his Title.

The two attempted to gain control, and Corbin would get the early advantage by keeping Dragunov from getting going, knocking him to the mat. Dragunov dodged a few moves from Corbin but Corbin would twist Dragunov up and lock in another hold. Dragunov finally bought some space and then hit a big strike and moved to. the corner, but was knocked over the top rope to the floor by Corbin. Dragunov came right back though, knocking Corbin to the floor with a clothesline.

Dragunov and Corbin fought outside and then Dragunov hit a German suplex on Corbin onto the floor. Corbin slammed Dragunov into the announce table and tried to slam him into it but Dragunov reversed it. Dragunov was then countered by Corbin, who slammed Dragunov's body on top of the table, and it didn't break, causing even more damage. Corbin told the Champ he could stop all this while he kept up the attack, and then Corbin delivered a massive knee strike to the midsection of the Champ, causing him to get some air as he made his way to the corner.

Dragunov went for a kick but Corbin dodged it and slammed Dragunov into the turnbuckle. Corbin then threw Dragunov with force into the opposite corner, and the Champ's ribs were clearly hurting. Corbin got Dragunov up top but the Champ knocked him down with a headbutt. Dragunov got to his feet and went for a senton, but Corbin moved out of the way.

Corbin came down with a clothesline and went for the cover but Dragunov managed to kick out. Corbin lifted the Champ but he got away after a few punches to the head. Dragunov got hit with a DDT and landed on the ropes, and that led to Corbin landing a powerslam on the Champ before locking in another hold. Corbin hit a backbreaker on Dragunov but Dragunov came back with some offense of his own. They exchanged strikes and Corbin tried to lift the Champ up but Dragunov hit a big kick to the side of the challenger's head. Dragunov then connected with a knee strike and knocked Corbin down, and then hit a senton from up top. Unfortunately, Dragunov bounced off Corbin and did significant damage to his already hurting ribs, so he couldn't cover Corbin.

More strikes were exchanged between the two, and they both ended up hitting the mat. Back on their feet, they traded more punches, but Dragunov had a surge of offense, hitting a number of hard chops to the chest of Corbin. Then Dragunov connected with a big boot to the face in the corner, and then a German Suplex followed into a cover, but Corbin kicked out. Dragunov tried to lift Corbin for another move but he couldn't do it due to the pain in his ribs. Dragunov connected with another kick to the face of Corbin though, and then the Champ got Corbin up top. They exchanged strikes and headbutts, and then Corbin choke-slammed Dragunov to the mat, but it took him too long to cover the Champ, and Dragunov kicked out.

Corbin then tried for a submission and got most of it, but Dragunov kept him from locking it in. Dragunov reversed a move and then had Corbin on his shoulders before dropping him onto the turnbuckle in the corner. Corbin then caught Dragunov with a Deep Six and hit it but the Champ kicked out of the cover. Corbin hit another slam and then hit the brainbuster, but Dragunov kicked out of the pin again.

Dragunov tried to slam Corbin again but he couldn't do it, but tried one more time and finally got it. Then Dragunov went up top and hit the coast to coast on the opposite side of the ring, though Dragunov was clearly in pain and couldn't cover Corbin. Dragunov then went for a move but almost got hit with the End of Days. Dragunov then slammed Corbin down and hit an H-Bomb, followed by a second H-Bomb. Dragunov then hit the third H-Bomb but didn't cover Corbin. Instead, he hugged him and whispered in his ear, and then he set up for a Torpedo. He connected and that was it for Corbin. Dragunov is still your NXT Champion.

WWE NXT Deadline:

WWE NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) def. Baron Corbin

Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Trick Williams def. Dijak, Josh Briggs, Bron Breakker, and Tyler Bate

Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Blair Davenport def. Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley

North American Championship Match: Dragon Lee (C) def. Dominik Mysterio

Steel Cage Match: Kiana James def. Roxanne Perez

Carmelo Hayes def. Lexis King

