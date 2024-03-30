WWE's Jade Cargill Makes the Save on SmackDown, Sets Up WrestleMania 40 Match

One of WWE's newest signings is already making waves, and they continued to make a major impact during tonight's SmackDown. We're talking about WWE Superstar Jade Cargill of course, who officially joined the SmackDown roster last week. Cargill made her SmackDown debut earlier in tonight's episode, but she would leave an even bigger impact on the roster late in the show when she came out to help Bianca Belair and Naomi against Damage CTRL. Cargill cleared the ring with authority, and after Damage CTRL retreated, Cargill would stand side by side with Belair and Naomi. With the WrestleMania sign in full view, this sets up a major Tag Team match at the biggest event of the year.

Belair was facing Dakota Kai one-on-one in the main event, but Asuka and Kairi Sane just couldn't help themselves and would attack Belair in the ring. Naomi would then hit the ring and make the save, and though Belair also got to her feet, the two Superstars were eventually overwhelmed by Damage CTRL.

That's when Cargill's music hit, and the Superstar walked confidently to the ring and didn't bat an eye at all of Damage CTRL waiting for her in the ring. She clocked Asuka with a big boot to the chest, and then caught Kai's kick and hit her with a vicious power slam. Sane would get the jump on Cargill and jump on her back and attempt to apply a hold, but Cargill got her down, spun her around, and then picked her up for a big-time slam to the mat with her finisher.

Cargill then stood tall as Damage CTRL left the ring, and Naomi and Belair were all smiles as they got up and stood on either side of her. All three stood united against Damage CTRL, and with the WrestleMania sign in full view, as the camera hovered over the victorious trio, it seems that this group will be making their way to WrestleMania in some sort of tag match.

That match isn't official yet, but it's likely it will happen soon. This gets Cargill involved in the match without having to tell a bigger story to explain it, and also further teases the much talked bout potential program between Cargill and Belair. You can talk all thing wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!

WrestleMania 40 Updated Card

Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (Winner either bans Bloodline or Adds Bloodline Rules Stipulation to Undisputed Title Match)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) vs. Bayley

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Becky Lynch

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Sami Zayn

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

What have you thought of SmackDown so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk everything wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!