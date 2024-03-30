WWE's LWO Issues WrestleMania Challenge and Reveals New Member on SmackDown

A big match has been added to the already stacked card for WrestleMania 40, but that's not the only revelation from tonight's WWE SmackDown. Last week Judgement Day's Dominik Mysterio got involved with Santos Escobar's feud against Rey Mysterio and The LWO. Tonight the two groups would clash again, but this time Rey had a challenge to issue to Santos and Dominik, and the challenge would be for a Tag Team match at WrestleMania 40. As for Rey's partner, he would reveal that to be the newest member of The LWO, which was none other than Dragon Lee.

After Santos and Dominik took a few more shots at Rey, The LWO came out in full force to meet Legado Del Fantasma head-on alongside Dominik. Rey then said, "So let me spit out a challenge for you guys. How about both of you, Santos and Dominik, versus myself and a partner of my choosing in a tag match at WrestleMania?"

Dominik then asked which of these dorks would be the one to partner with Rey before hurling some more insults. Rey replied, "It's the newest member of the LWO, Dragon Lee." Lee then came out in an LWO shirt and joined the group in the ring, and things only got more chaotic from there. Zelina Vega and Elektra Lopez then got in each other's faces, and after Lopez taunted Vega by patting her head, Vega viciously slapped Lopez in the face.

That led to Escobar kicking Lee away after Lee tried to separate Vega from Lopez, and then an all-out brawl began. The match now looks official for WrestleMania, but Judgement Day wasn't very happy about learning of the match on live TV.

Judgement Day confronted Mysterio in the back, asking him what happened and if he needed to tell them anything else. He said he needed to see a doctor, and JD McDonagh said he'd take him to medical. After they left, Damian Priest reiterated how important this WrestleMania is, and then Ripley asked Priest if there was something he needed to let them know about. Finn Balor got between them and tried to smooth things out, saying that WrestleMania was about to be all about The Judgement Day, getting everyone back on the same page. You can find the updated card for WrestleMania 40 below.

WrestleMania 40 Updated Card

Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (Winner either bans Bloodline or Adds Bloodline Rules Stipulation to Undisputed Title Match)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) vs. Bayley

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Becky Lynch

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Sami Zayn

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

