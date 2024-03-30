Watch Jade Cargill Make Her WWE SmackDown Debut

The WWE SmackDown roster got a major boost last week when Jade Cargill revealed she was officially joining the blue brand's roster, and tonight the superstar would make her SmackDown debut. While we have to wait a bit longer to see her in her first SmackDown match, Cargill definitely made an impression on the crowd, and Cargill made it crystal clear that this is only the beginning of a magnificent journey in WWE. Cargill praised the women's division on SmackDown, but also pointed out that no one is on her level, and that no one in the locker room is a once-in-a-lifetime superstar like she is. There will be plenty that beg to differ, but it was certainly a big statement to kick off her tenure on SmackDown.

Once in the ring, Cargill said, "Hell, if you ask me Nick, it's about damn time. And since we finally put pen to paper, let me make myself crystal clear. We have one of the best female rosters in the world, but, they're not Jade Cargill. They're not the headline. They are not a once-in-a-lifetime superstar. And let me give you another weather update. The storm...has arrived."

One superstar who will likely have some issues with what Cargill said in the ring is Bianca Belair, who is one of WWE's top stars and a former SmackDown Women's Champion. In a previous interview with Roar Around The Ring, Belair was asked about Cargill joining WWE, and she is looking forward to when they can share the ring together at some point down the line.

"I just think it's exciting. She's coming in, and she's created so much noise without even having a match yet. So that alone speaks volumes to what she can do for this division," Belair said. "So I'm just excited for that. I'm excited for whenever she steps out. I know that when she does step out, she's gonna be ready, and she's gonna make some noise. So I'm just excited for when that's gonna happen and who it's gonna be with. I know that, in the future, we're gonna have a banger match, whenever that comes. But the possibilities are endless. Whenever you can add someone to this division that can bring eyes to the product and make noise, we're always all for that, and I think that she's gonna be able to do that 100%."

While a match between the two will be huge, Belair thinks the two joining up as a Tag Team would also have a major impact. "Both because even as a tag team, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair as a tag team, who can take us down? Coming from all angles, all sides, that's just a powerful image, powerful representation. We can make history. We would go on a tear. But we also could go head-to-head, and that would just be equally as great. So I think that both," Belair said. You can find the updated WrestleMania 40 card below.

WrestleMania 40 Updated Card

Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (Winner either bans Bloodline or Adds Bloodline Rules Stipulation to Undisputed Title Match)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) vs. Bayley

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Becky Lynch

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Sami Zayn

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

What have you thought of SmackDown so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk everything wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!