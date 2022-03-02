WWE’s Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade Move On To NXT Women’s Dusty Cup Semi-Finals

The second Women’s Dusty Cup Quarterfinals match of tonight’s WWE NXT was Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade vs Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, and the teams were not backing down early on. Gonzalez, Jade, Feroz, and Leon all had shining moments, but Jade and Gonzalez started to click as a team and jade got on a roll with a knee strike. Leon tagged in and launched Feroz over the ropes and came crashing down on Jade. Then Leon jumped over and slammed into Gonzalez. Jade was on her own for a bit and Leon capitalized with a missile dropkick, but Jade kicked out.

At this point, they were dominating the match-up, but Jade bought some time and tagged Gonzalez in. She caught Feroz from the top rope and slammed her down and then knocked Leon off the ring.

Then she slammed her forearm into Leon and lifted her up for a powerbomb. Gonzalez tagged Jade in and then lifted Jade up and slammed her down into Leon, and that was it, with Jade getting the pin and the win.

Now Jade and Gonzalez are in the semi-finals, and they will match up against Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo in the next round.

Now the semi-finals teams are set, as on the opposite side it will be Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray taking on Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro, and these should be thrilling semi-final match-ups indeed.

Jade worked on Gonzalez for quite a while, who wasn’t interested in pairing up for the Women’s Dusty Cup or in a Tag Team in general. Plus, she didn’t think Jade had what it takes to hang, but after a fantastic match between the two Gonzalez was sold and then the training began, and now they are a formidable Tag Team force.

This might be Gonzalez’s last run in NXT before moving to SmackDown or Raw, so perhaps she’ll go out by winning the Dusty Cup and helping to launch Jade into a bigger star? We’ll just have to wait and see.

