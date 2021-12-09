WWE’s Rey Mysterio Reveals Cartoon Network Series

WWE superstars don’t get more legendary than Rey Mysterio, and now the star is taking on the realm of cartoon animation. Today it was announced that Mysterio will star in the new Cartoon Network Latin America series Rey Mysterio vs. The Darkness (La Oscuridad), and it will be produced by Mexcian studio ¡Viva Calavera! in conjunction with Mysterio. The series will have 10 episodes and will premiere in Latin America in 2022, and as you can see in the images below, the series is embracing the visual style of wrestling, Lucha Libre, anime, and American animation. You can check out the images of the new series below.

“We are very excited to be able to share with Cartoon Network and Rey Mysterio fans more details and color of this incredible production made in Mexico. We are confident that you will enjoy the surprises we have in store and that the show will meet all your expectations,” said Jaime Jiménez Rión, Vice President of Content and Original Production, WarnerMedia Kids & Family, Latin America.

“Having an action-comedy series on Cartoon Network is a dream come true. That it puts Mexico and Lucha Libre at the center even more, but that it stars Rey Mysterio, whom we have admired since we were children, is simply indescribable. We believe that fans will greatly appreciate this new series, the result of the work and passion of so many people “, added the Skull Brothers, founders of the studio ¡Viva Calavera!

You can find the official description for Rey Mysterio vs The Darkness below.

“Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad tells the story of Oscar , a wrestling fan, who will team up with his idol, Rey Mysterio , to face supernatural beings and fight against the forces of evil; villains from the world of wrestling and characters from Mexican traditions and the world of fantasy. Behind these extraordinary opponents is Uroboros , an evil fighter who uses dark forces that he does not fully understand. Rey Mysterio and Oscar must work together and do their best to defend the city and themselves from his evil plans.”

Rey Mysterio vs. The Darkness will air in Latin America in 2022.

