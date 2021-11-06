WWE’s Roman Reigns Accepts Bend The Knee Challenge from King Woods on SmackDown

After Roman Reigns was absent from SmackDown TV last week, the Universal Champion and Tribal Chief kicked off tonight’s episode alongside Paul Heyman and the rest of the Bloodline. Chants of “you suck’ started and Reigns laughed, and then he said “Last week your Tribal Chief wasn’t on SmackDown, because when you smash somebody like Brock Lesnar, you’ve got to celebrate, so I took a vacation, and I heard ya’ll grumbling and complaining, where’s the head of the table, your tribal chief, and don’t worry, I’m here now. So tiny little no name town, acknowledge me!”

Reigns continued about his vacation. “I had a great time I really did. I had a nice island, I was running around naked, my wife was happy, it was a great week. But not everyone was happy because the Tribal Chief wasn’t here. You know who didn’t have a great week? That dumbs Brock Lesnar, because he got himself fined 1 million dollars and suspended indefinitely. You can point the finger here because I’m the one responsible for it. I’ve got the juice to make it happen.”

“Wise man, what else happened last week.” Heyman looked shaken a bit, and he talked about Kayla bothering him. Reigns asked him again, and Heyman said “oh that. Well, the Usos had a match with The New Day and the titles were not on the line because we would never have a title match on the Island of Relevancy without…” Reigns asked who won that match, and Heyman said “the match was won by The New Day”, and New Day chants struck out.

“You like The New Day huh? I think they’re great! They’re entertaining, but they’re not better than The Bloodline,” Reigns said. “You see, I’m having trouble understanding how my cousins, the Usos, the greatest tag team of this generation, lost to The New Day! Which one of you got pinned in that match?” They pointed to each other, and the finger ended up pointed at Jimmy.

Reigns touched Jimmy’s shoulder, and when New Day chants started again, Reigns said “you hear that? That’s because of you. You lost huh? Tell us all how you gonna fix this problem.”

Jimmy said “I got you. Tonight, I’m going to make him acknowledge who the real king is. Who the Universal Champ is, Roman Reigns!”

Then Kofi Kingston and King Woods came out, and Kofi introduced Woods. Woods said “Sir Kofi, it looks as if they’ve forgotten my table. I thought when you were king around here you sat at the head of the table, and in fact, you never stop talking about sitting at the head of the table, and then you got to make a shirt about sitting at the head of the table because you lost enough brain cells to remember talking about it.”

Kingston then had a dig at the Island of Relevance, saying “it must be so sad and lonely upon this island.” Then chants broke out again for The New Day, and Woods said “but alas, it is time to get to the part of our program the people actually care about. My people in my kingdom in Evansville Indiana. Now Mr. Reigns, I’m here to propose a challenge if you will. If your friend who is known as Jimmy Use is able to defeat me tonight, then I will have no problem acknowledging you. But, when I defeat young James Uso, he will be made to be doing what he should be doing right now, and he will have to bend the knee.”

Jimmy and Jey said “yeah, yeah right. No one taking orders from you two chumps, I’m not taking a knee. No one bending a knee over here. The Bloodline bends no knee to nobody, twice over.” Reigns then asked for the mic and Heyman chewed Jey out. Reigns then said The Bloodline accepts, and tonight’s main event is now decided.

