WWE's Santos Escobar Reveals Why He Turned on Rey Mysterio and Leaves The LWO on SmackDown

Last week's WWE SmackDown featured a shocking set of events between The LWO, specifically Rey Mysterio and Santos Escboar, as by the end of the segment Escobar had turned on his longtime idol and mentor. Since then Mysterio revealed that he had to have knee surgery and would be out for some time, but he was planning on getting payback. Tonight's SmackDown brought Escboar back to the ring to explain his actions, and he wasn't apologizing in the least. In fact, Escobar went in on Rey, telling the crowd that Dominik was right and telling the fans that he hoped the surgery didn't go well. He would then be confronted by the rest of the LWO and would turn on his former tag team partners, severing his ties to The LWO.

Escobar got booed a lot when he tried to talk in the ring, but he eventually got things going. "There's something I need to say and get off my chest. You know this, there's an expression that says ...alright here's the expression. You all know it. Never meet your heroes. You know I come from a rich Lucha Libre tradition, and my family, all had been labeled heroes," Escobar said.

"Like most of you, especially the little ones right there, my hero, Rey Mysterio," Escobar said. "I partnered and modeled everything in my career based off of Rey Mysterio, and it was my wish, still a wish, that the next generation would see me the way I used to see Rey Mysterio." The crowd booed even louder at this point, and Escobar said "You became a father figure to me, and you made me feel at home. But after last week I realized that he was right. Everything he said about you, down to a tee, Dominik was right."

"Now let's think about it for a second. I deserved to be the United States Champion, and who became the champion? I wanted to rebuild the LWO, and who took over and brought in new members? Members like Carlito. We were supposed to be like this, familia! Right! But what did you do? You sided with an outsider like Carlito over me? You know what Rey, I know you're watching from your hospital bed right now. All this pain you're suffering right now, I hope it reminds you of how I felt when you betrayed me," Escobar said.

"And you! You're gonna like this one more. You thought I was going to come out here and apologize. I apologize for not doing more damage. And Rey, this one, from the bottom of my heart, I hope the surgery didn't go well. I hope you catch an infection, and you have to amputate your leg. I hope you never come back! You're nothing but selfish no good outright trash. That's what you are," Escobar said.

Vega came out to the ring and confronted Escobar. They argued in the ring and Escobar said we're done, which then led to Vega slapping him in the face. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro came out to join Vega and Escobar said, "Oh isn't that cute. Joaquin, Raul, you're going to side with her over me? I made you! You only exist because I allow you to exist."

Then they came to the ring to confront Escobar, and he gave them a choice. Both of them sided with Vega, and Escobar told them to go and leave. Then he attacked them in the ring and that brought Carlito out, who ran Escobar away from the ring.

WWE Survivor Series War Games Card:

Men's War Games Match: Judgement Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh vs Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn

Women's War Games Match: Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka vs Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and TBD

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs Zoey Stark

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs The Miz

