WWE's Rey Mysterio Undergoes Surgery

WWE fans witnessed a fracture in the LWO on last week's SmackDown, as Santos Escobar turned on Rey Mysterio after allowing Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits to attack Carlito. Mysterio and Escobar would brawl in and out of the ring, but that led to a brutal spot where Mysterio's leg was slammed into the ring after being pinned by the steel steps. Today Mysterio revealed on Instagram that he underwent successful surgery on his knee, and a report from Nick Hausman of Haus Wrestling states that Mysterio will be sidelined for six to eight weeks as a result. We wish Mysterio a speedy recovery.

On Instagram, Mysterio shared a photo of his leg bandaged up after the surgery, and added the caption, "Knee surgery was successful 🙏🏼 @dugasmd1 Now payback on @escobarwwe is on the horizon! Pagarás por los daños #Santos."

While the kayfabe reason for Mysterio's injury and surgery is because of the attack by Escobar, the real reason behind the surgery is that Mysterio had been reportedly dealing with a torn meniscus for around three months. Now he's recovering and on his way back, but it remains to be seen if Rey will be a part of LWO's storyline on TV during that recovery or if he will be kept off TV until he is fully ready to return to the ring.

Mysterio recently held the United States Championship but then entered into a program with Logan Paul. That led to their match at Crown Jewel, where Paul was able to overcome Mysterio and become the new United States Champion. It's been a rough few weeks for The LWO as a result of the Title loss and Mysterio's injury, but hopefully, things will turn around for the group soon.

Earlier this year the group had an amazing spotlight at WWE Backlash, where Bad Bunny joined them and fought against Judgement Day's Damian Priest. Bad Bunny even put on an LWO shirt when all was said and done, becoming an honorary member. In an interview on SmackDown, Mysterio was asked about Bad Bunny representing the LWO and what it meant to him.

"We feel privileged and honored for Bad Bunny to receive the shirt, put it on gracefully, and represent what we represent, the Latinos. It's incredible. I don't think Bad Bunny needed superpowers for tomorrow because he will take Damian Priest down. I know it, I've seen him train. He works hard and he's dedicated. He's been a fan since he's a kid. But if that LWO shirt brings him some type of superpower, it would be incredible, man. The representation is to the fullest right now for all the Latinos," Mysterio said.

We wish Mysterio all the best and wish him a speedy recovery.

