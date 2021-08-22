WWE SummerSlam: Xavier Woods Shows Off Scott Hall Inspired Gear

✖

The New Day's Xavier Woods showed off some awesome Scott Hall/Razor Ramon inspired gear for WWE SummerSlam! The packed pay-per-view event might not have had Woods as one of the main competitors on the crowd, but luckily he got to have a segment all of his own during the event anyway. It was teased during the pre-show that The Miz and John Morrison would be up to some kind of shenanigans with water guns during the event, but when the time came for them to make their move both of them had forgotten their "Drip Stick 2000" gear.

This is when Xavier Woods made his debut with the water pump in tow. Not only that, but Woods took it to the next level with some awesome gear (complete with a perfect hair coif) inspired by Scott Hall's NWO red and black look competing as one of the Outsiders. You can check it out below:

LMFAO - Xavier Woods rules for the cosplay. 🤣#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/cM0r2WHyAA — Authors of Wrestling (@authofwrestling) August 22, 2021

Stuff like this is why Xavier Woods deserves to be King Of The Ring. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/WqaLeyaxlf — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 22, 2021

Here's a much closer look at the gear and its inspiration as crafted by Jonathan Davenport through Main Event Gear's Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M.E.G (@maineventgear)

The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have impressed with all kinds of cool gear inspirations in the past with He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, and even Mortal Kombat, but this full NWO makeover (complete with a New Day take on the famous logo) is an extra bit of coolness! What did you think? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!

WWE SummerSlam 2021 is now airing live on pay-per-view and streaming with WWE Network on Peacock. The full card and results for the event breaks down as such: