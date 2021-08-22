WWE Fans Furious Over Becky Lynch Squashing Bianca Belair in Seconds at SummerSlam
WWE fans went through a rollercoaster of emotions on Saturday night during SummerSlam. Midway through the show Bianca Belair arrived for her SmackDown Women's Championship match with Sasha Banks, only to be told that "The Boss" would be unavailable to compete. Carmella was then announced as Banks' replacement, only for Becky Lynch to suddenly arrive and beat down the former champion. She then asked Belair for a title match and the "The EST" accepted. And while fans inside Allegiant Stadium were thrilled over the match announcement, they were shocked when Lynch won the match mere seconds later by hitting two moves.
Fans' joy over Lynch's arrival suddenly turned to anger, as the loss completely derailed Belair's first reign as champion (which kicked off in major fashion in the main event of WrestleMania 37 back in April). You can see some of the biggest reactions below:
Back where she belongs.#SummerSlam @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/Bl0GLC5zRf— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
Good Question
Serious question: If Becky vacated the Raw Championship, what did she do to earn a shot at the SmackDown Championship? 🤔#SummerSlam— Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) August 22, 2021
Recapping the Rollercoaster
I love the WWE rollercoaster of
This sucks!— Matt If…? (@TheMattFowler) August 22, 2021
This is great!
Wait, this sucks!
Wait, this is…good?
No this sucks!
Never Good to Get WrestleMania IX Comparisons
Pleased to see Becky Lynch back.
But all I know is that even as an 8 year old, I felt nothing but pain at Hulk Hogan just coming in and weirdly taking my guy's belt like that. Bianca Belair felt like an inspirational figure, much like Bret Hart. Not mega sure that was the move.— Michael Hamflett (@MichaelHamflett) August 22, 2021
The Kofi Kingston Treatment
They Kofi’ed Bianca Belair. I am so pissed 😭 #BeckyLynch #WWE #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/CG3IzDygu3— Vin (@WhoisVindictive) August 22, 2021
Derailed
So you telling me as a way to compete with Punk’s return WWE decided to have Becky Lynch bury Bianca Belair. The same Bianca Belair that lasted 57mins in the royal rumble and WON….the same woman who made history as one of the first two black women to main event a WrestleMania?— ☆ Lou Sifer ☆ (@ThePunxNation) August 22, 2021
Did Her Dirty
Bianca became the first black woman to win the wrestlemania main event and 5 months later she loses her belt in 25 seconds.
They did her DIRTY #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/jptd2Qzxfd— 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) August 22, 2021
Frustration
OKAY now that that's over I feel so bad for Bianca man, she worked and prepared SO hard to stay on top and then she gets beat in what 30 seconds by someone who just came back :/ pic.twitter.com/jQR4TrznqL— Pulkit (@MahaIicia) August 22, 2021