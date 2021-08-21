WWE SummerSlam 2021 Start Time, How to Watch, Live Stream, Full Card

✖

WWE's 34th annual SummerSlam event takes place tonight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show is headlined by the return of John Cena, who arrived at the end of last month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, as he challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. The pair have since added their own stipulations to the match — if Cena wins the title won't be defended until WrestleMania 38 because of his filming schedule, and Reigns announced on this week's SmackDown that if he manages to lose to Cena he'll leave the WWE.

The magnitude of the match has not been lost on WWE, as Paul Heyman explained while on The Bump on Saturday afternoon — "This is a match that needs to happen. This is as big as The Rock and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania. This is as big as Austin and Shawn Michaels. This is as big as Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior. This is as big as Hogan and Andre. This is what we're looking at right here. This is as close as we're gonna get to Brock Lesnar conquering the streak. This is John Cena, with multiple movies at No. 1, coming back and...my God, has he been welcomed back by the WWE Universe. The likes of which we've never seen before. And the ticket sales and the ratings and the merchandise sales, every metric dictates John Cena is a star."

How to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2021

Date: Aug. 21, 2021

Time: 8 p. m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Stream: Peacock

However, Reigns vs. Cena isn't the only major match on the card. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will once again step back into the ring to try and win the only major world championship that eluded him throughout his career — the WWE Championship. Goldberg came up short against Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble back in January, and will now try his luck against "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley.

Earlier this week Reigns made the bold claim that he had made the Universal Championship the most valuable title in the company, despite the WWE Championship's decades of lineage. Lashley responded to that comment in an interview with ComicBook on Friday.

"He's supposed to make that comment," Lashley said with a laugh. "But at the end of the day, what's the company called? (Holds up the title) There you go."

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Full Card