AEW: The Young Bucks Finally Address Their Suspension on Being The Elite's Return

AEW's Being The Elite returned from its hiatus on Monday and included The Young Bucks finally commenting on their recent suspension. The pair, along with Kenny Omega, won the AEW World Trios Championships at All Out back in September. But following some harsh remarks from CM Punk in the post-show press scrum, the three wound up in a scuffle with Punk and Ace Steel in Punk's locker room. Steel was released, Punk and The Elite were all stripped of their respective titles, and while Punk's future with AEW remains unknown the trio was only recently allowed to be backstage at AEW events following a suspension. They finally made their in-ring return at Full Gear on Saturday but came up short in a Trios title match with Death Triangle.

After a handful of skits and behind-the-scenes footage from the pay-per-view, The Bucks addressed the camera and explained their mindset from the suspension. Matt said, "We're officially back. We, however, have been technically back, backstage for a few weeks. Now, we've been on-screen, we're wrestled, we're back. Being The Elite is back. Everything is back to reality."

"It didn't feel like we were officially back until [AEW Full Gear]. We were around for four weeks, but it didn't feel like it. There was something missing. That something missing was us performing live. We did that, we scratched that itch. We're back. I've had anxiety thinking about it. Didn't know if I could still perform at a high level," Nick added.

Matt went on to say "I was waking up in cold sweats, I haven't been sleeping. People don't understand because we haven't been able to talk about it. This has been...two of the hardest months of my life. I know for you [Nick] too. Here we are, we got through it, you just never know what's going to happen until you do it. To hear the support and hear and see how happy a lot of people were to see us, that meant the world to us and Kenny. It felt good. We're going through the healing process right now. Last night [Full Gear] was a big step to get there. I feel good. We got to come out to a song we grew up listening to with our Dad. A song we almost didn't get. We didn't get it until the 11th hour. That was stressful. Getting that, it was the night before, we finally knew. Collectively, it was a crazy time. Now that it's the end, I can almost sight relief at this point."

