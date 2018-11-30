The Young Bucks Teach Valuable Life Lessons In New Book

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, are known for being a decorated tag team, merchandising savants, and most recently, successful promoters. Now, they have another accolade to add to their list: children’s book authors.

You read that right, The Young Bucks have recently released a book titled Young Bucks Stand Tall as part of a new Elite Team series of children’s stories. Published by Trism Books and illustrated beautifully by Dylan Coburn, the book sends out an inspirational message for young children while also being a satisfying read for their parents (wrestling fans and otherwise).

The story follows Matt and Nick as young children, seemingly loosely based on their own upbringing. They talk about how they were undersized for their age, settling in with the two of them at age eight. Joining the Bucks are child versions of the rest of the Being The Elite crew: Adam Page, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, and Kenny Omega. There’s even some pretty humorous references to their wrestling characters of today (“Kenny wanted to be a janitor”).

The Elite crew soon run into a bully named Jimmy who is much bigger than them. Matt and Nick do everything they can to get bigger, but to no avail. Eventually, they go see a wrestling show and realize that one of their favorite wrestlers (Samson the Spectacular) isn’t as big in real life as they would have thought. This gives the young boys confidence as they learn a life lesson that having a big heart can make anything possible.

The messaging of the book, which focuses in on combating bullying and having confidence in yourself, is a timeless message that also seems extremely relevant in 2018. Young Bucks Stand Tall is a well done story that fans will enjoy not just for the references to the popular wrestling characters, but also for the valuable life lessons and conversations that the story will spark between reader and child.

The book notes that more stories are on the way, with this being the first in a series focusing on The Elite Squad. A Cody Rhodes authored story is set to be released this spring.

If you want to pick up a copy of Young Bucks Stand Tall in time for the holidays, you can do so at Amazon and wherever books are sold. This one easily earns two thumbs (superkicks?) up and would be a great present for any wrestling fan, young and old.