Young WWE Fan Gets Unforgettable Moment After Jumping Barricade to Take Photo with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes ended up making an appearance on last night's SmackDown after the cameras went off, and he would end up interacting with fans, taking some pictures, and signing some autographs. It turns out there was one young fan who wanted to make sure he got a photo with the WWE Superstar, and so he jumped over the barricade and walked right up to Rhodes and tapped him on the arm. As you can see in the video below (via Brandon Turrisi), Rhodes is pretty surprised to see someone behind him, but it all worked out in the end, and Rhodes was more than happy to jump into a photo.

The video shows Rhodes taking a photo with some other fans and that's when you see the child walk up to him and tap him on the shoulder to see if he'll take a photo. Rhodes is shocked and then leans over to talk to him, and they look for his parents. They eventually find them and Rhodes walks him over back to them.

Once the video was shared Rhodes replied and said "This popped me. He ended up getting the pic 😂 📸 Good kiddo". You never know what to expect at a WWE live event, but I doubt that fan will forget this interaction anytime soon, and now he's got a photo to remember it by.

Rhodes will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash, which will be a rematch from their battle at WrestleMania 38. That match was also Rhodes' big return to WWE, and the reaction he received from the crowd was epic to say the least. Since then he's been one of the biggest stars on Monday Night Raw, and now he'll face Rollins in what should be another fantastic match-up.

It remains to be seen what will be next for him, as there are several ways WWE could go. Could we see Rhodes in the mix for the WWE Championship and Universal Championship, which right now are both currently held by Roman Reigns? We'll have to wait and see, but that would be a feud fans would love to see.

