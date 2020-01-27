Zelina Vega Stuns with Mortal Kombat Gear for the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is one of core pay-per-view events of every year because it’s the first major event on the road to Wrestlemania. This event often allows for many big statements from the various WWE Superstars getting a shot at the big match, and some of the Superstars use the brief moment in the spotlight with a cool new look. One of the many is Zelina Vega, who has shown off many inspired ring gears over the last few years. Ever since she started getting into the rumble, Vega has gone above and beyond with her gear.

This was especially true for this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match as Zelina Vega entered the match at number 25 with slick new gear inspired by Mortal Kombat villainess Sindel. With a blended look combining elements from both the video game and movie incarnations of the character, Vega has definitely cemented her fandom! Check it out below:

Zelina Vega has made a major mark on the Royal Rumble match with her past appearances, but it was a bit different this time around. One year had her coming in much earlier and managing to survive longer than expected due to her wacky antics, but there wasn’t much time to play around for the 2020 match.

With Shayna Baszler coming in a few entrants later, Vega’s time in the Rumble came to a conclusive and unceremonious end with the former NXT Women’s Champion putting her in a choke hold before having Vega passing out — thus eliminating her from the match. Still, Vega always stuns with each of her in-ring looks and definitely made her mark with Mortal Kombat and WWE fans! With Sindel now a part of Mortal Kombat 11‘s roster thanks to recent DLC additions, now was the best time to do so!

