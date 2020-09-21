WWE's Zelina Vega Shows Off Gaming Love with New Bikini Cosplays

✖

WWE's Zelina Vega has never been shy about showing her love for video games and other pop culture media, and now she's taken that love to the next level with some stunning bikini cosplays! Vega is one of the many WWE superstars who also have a major presence on Twitch and other social medias (making the recent back and forth between WWE and its independent contractors all the more complicated), and through this channel Vega has found an avenue to show off her video game expertise and love. She even recently took this a step forward with full gear inspired by Overwatch's Sombra during the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Now Vega has struck a chord with video game fans once more with two bikini cosplays taking on two of the biggest franchises out there today, Overwatch and League of Legends. Not only that, but it's two of the major fan favorites from both of those franchises with Vega putting new bikini clad spins on Overwatch's D.Va and Ahri from League of Legends. You can check them out below from Vega's official Instagram page:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thea Trinidad Büdgen (@zelina_vegawwe) on Sep 19, 2020 at 7:58am PDT

Vega's made a major name for herself with fans outside of the WWE for how much her love for video games, comics, movies and more she's brought into the ring. She has sported several outfits and in-ring gear inspired by all sorts of characters, so it's become fun to see what kind of look she would be sporting next as it's almost certainly a surprise each time. This ranges from the overt like her in-ring gear for Street Fighter's Vega and Mortal Kombat's Sindel to less obvious such as one of her outfits being created by the same artist behind Michelle Pfieffer's Catwoman costume from Batman Returns. But as she begins to show off more looks, perhaps Vega will get more luck in the WWE ring with a title opportunity soon? What do you think?

What do you think of Zelina Vega's new bikini cosplays? Which of her video game or comic inspired outfits have you enjoyed the most? What character are you hoping to see the WWE Superstar pay tribute to with cosplay next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!