WWE's Zelina Vega Shows Off Catwoman Inspired Look During Monday Night Raw

✖

Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman is one of the most iconic parts of Batman Returns, and Zelina Vega has awesomely brought that spirit to the latest episode WWE's Monday Night Raw! Vega has been keeping fans guessing over the last few weeks as the WWE Superstar has taken her group to the top of almost every week. She always makes sure to sport an eye-catching look each week, however. The latest was definitely one of the coolest as not only was her latest outfit inspired by Pfeiffer's Catwoman, but comes from the same source as well.

Celebrating Angel Garza's win during WWE Monday Night Raw and licking her wounds about Andrade's big loss to Apollo Crews, Zelina Vega took to Twitter to show fans a better look at her Catwoman inspired gear and confirmed that it was made by the same folks who crafted that iconic costume from Batman Returns.

As Zelina Vega told fans on Twitter, "[M]ay be 1/1 but...[WWE] Let’s concentrate on the positives: Garza brought us a BIG win tonight, my nails are fire, these is bloody shoes and my outfit was made by the same people that made Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman costume. Not accessible to normies [and] try hards".

I may be 1/1 but... @WWE Let’s concentrate on the positives: Garza brought us a BIG win tonight, my nails are fire, these is bloody shoes and my outfit was made by the same people that made Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman costume. Not accessible to normies & try hards💋#ThisAintOver pic.twitter.com/DzCaTUd9ir — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 26, 2020

Vega has never been shy about incorporating her love of franchises like Mortal Kombat and more into her wrestling gear and outfits, so it's always smart to keep an eye on what kind of look she will debut each week. With this reveal, it's clear now that she never lets any opportunity to pay tribute to the things she loves with any episode of the program and fans should keep an eye out for her work in the future!

What did you think of Zelina Vega's latest Catwoman inspired outfit? What have been some of your favorite Vega looks on Monday Night Raw so far? Are you excited to see Zelina Vega bringing her fandoms to the big stage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.