Rick & Morty Pringles Ad Launches Morty Bot Twitter Account

The first half of Rick & Morty's fourth season gave fans a welcome return to the world of the insanely powerful scientist, albeit damaged, alongside his trust grandson/sidekick as the two navigate ridiculous circumstance across the galaxy. For the Superbowl this year, the Adult Swim cartoon partnered with the chip company of Pringles to create a hilarious commercial that sees a number of "Morty Bots" attempting to stop the characters from escaping from said commercial. To celebrate this hilarious crossover, the series has launched a Twitter Account for the Morty Bot, with the character seemingly tweeting out its love for the potato chip brand.

Rick & Morty has appeared in a number of different commercials, crossing the property over with other television shows, products, and even video games. Both Rick and Morty appeared in a commercial for Hideo Kojima's video game, Death Stranding, wherein the pair of cartoon characters find themselves navigating a post apocalyptic landscape as they come to the consensus to eat a baby. Needless to say, the series can be as hilarious and dark even in its cross overs as it is in the main series proper.

The Twitter Account for MortyBot1 can be seen below, with a number of tweets having already been released following the debut of the hilarious commercial that sees Rick and Morty cross over with the classic potato chips for a surreal adventure that plays on the strengths of the Adult Swim series:

Jalapeno + Cheddar + Pickle Rick flavor stack is great for big game queso lovers love big queso game #PringlesStack [ad] — Pringles MortyBot (@MortyBot1) February 3, 2020

While the second half of the fourth season of Rick and Morty has yet to receive a premiere date, fans are still clamoring for any new information and any brand new looks into the hysterical universe. The series, though it's return date still being a mystery, has been renewed for 70 episodes with this fourth season, so Rick Sanchez and his grandson will have many adventures ahead.

