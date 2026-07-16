Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Deserves a Wide, Theatrical Release

The formerly titled The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender has been wading through some rough territory this year, with the film leaked online and Paramount announcing that it would not be receiving a wide release in theaters. Earlier this week, the studio confirmed that the newly titled Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender would be coming to theaters, but not in the way that many fans had hoped. The upcoming movie focuses on the likes of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, and Zuko might be released later this month, but it still needs to make a major change to truly placate the fan base.

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To fill in bending enthusiasts, Avatar Aang will only hit two theaters in the United States. Specifically, it will run from July 24th to 30th with only three showtimes per day at the AMC Burbank Town Center 6 in California and the AMC Empire 25 in Manhattan. Considering how limited these showings are and the fact that these two theaters are the only place fans will be able to see the film on the silver screen, means that tickets will sell out fast. The reasoning behind why the movie is only at these locations is strictly to make sure that the animated movie can be considered for awards, but this feels like a disservice to viewers. Even a “Fathom Entertainment Event” style celebration that airs the animated movie across the country for one night would be welcome.

Bending enthusiasts were heartbroken when it was initially announced that Paramount was making Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender a Paramount+ exclusive, and there has been more heartbreak considering the animation displayed. The latest trailer has hit over twelve million views since arriving earlier this month, proving that there is still a definitive market for checking out the adult benders’ next adventure. With physical media also being phased out by many companies, including most recently Sony’s PlayStation, the idea that Avatar Aang might only be a streaming affair for its release is heartbreaking for many.

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Bending To Theaters

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Avatar Aang even coming into existence is something that many bending fans never saw coming, though Paramount has taken a significant step in bringing back the franchise. Avatar Studios was formed in 2021 with the specific task of bringing back the wildly popular Nickelodeon universe, and considering the animation we’ve seen so far, it seems that this was money well spent by the entertainment studio. Not having the opportunity to see this amazing animation in action on the biggest screen possible seems almost like a disservice, which fans and animators alike have reiterated following the heartbreaking news.

In 2022, Avatar Studios was confirmed to work on three films, with the fate of the subsequent two after Avatar Aang remaining a mystery. With the first film only coming to streaming, the animated movie will have to, we imagine, be a wild success to open a theatrical pathway for the films that will come after. Paramount is also planning to release another chapter in this animated universe with next year’s Avatar: Seven Havens, though the idea of this show making its way to the silver screen like Stranger Things and One Piece seems that much less likely. Fingers crossed that the response to Avatar Aang’s release might change things for the franchise’s theatrical future.

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