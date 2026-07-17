14 Years Later, Naruto’s Final War Confirms a New Physical Release in August

Even several years after its ending, Masashi Kishimoto’s beloved Weekly Shonen Jump series Naruto is still loved among global fans. Thanks to its captivating story, intriguing characters, and thrilling fights, Naruto is easily one of the most acclaimed shows of all time. The manga began serialization in 1999, and not long after Studio Pierrot’s anime adaptation in 2002 turned it into a global phenomenon. The original anime aired until 2007, after which the animation studio released a second part called Naruto: Shippuden, following the protagonist after a two-and-a-half-year time skip. Naruto’s story began with his struggles as someone unable to control even the most basic Jutsu, barely graduating as a Genin Ninja. However, as his journey continues, the truth about his hidden powers comes to light while he continues to strive for the top.

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Throughout the story, he learned new ways of becoming stronger and saving everyone around him. Even after the story’s ending, fans are often looking forward to new releases and updates about the franchise. The official website of Viz Media confirms that the Blu-ray DVD of Naruto: Shippuden Set 10 was released on May 19th, 2026. The set includes 4 Disc Blu-ray discs and the uncut version of 28 Episodes, running from 249 to 276, which were originally broadcast in 2012. It’s available in English dub, while the Japanese dub contains English subtitles. Additionally, the set has a few bonuses for fans, including an art card, storyboards, and much more. The links to order the Blu-ray set have also been shared on the Viz Media website.

What Happened in Naruto‘s Final War Arc?

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

The final war takes place during the second half of the Shippuden anime as the Shinobi world readies itself to face off against Madara Uchiha. During the initial stages of the war, Naruto was fooled into training on a remote island since the enemies would only get more powerful if they got their hands on him. All five great nations banded together for the first time to deal with the biggest threat the world has ever faced.

Putting aside their differences wasn’t easy, especially since all the nations were always at odds with each other during the previous war. The episodes included in Set 10 follow the initial stages of the war when several reanimated Shinobi and White Zetsu attacked the Shinobi Alliance. Their numbers were far greater than anyone could have anticipated, which is why the war was incredibly gruesome. While all the White Zetsu were individually weaker, their sheer number and shapeshifting abilities proved to be a nuisance.

On the other hand, several powerful and legendary Shinobi were revived and controlled by Kabuto thanks to the Reanimation Jutsu. While the reanimated Shinobi all had their original powers, they were forced to do Kabuto’s bidding against their will. This resulted in several heartbreaking reunions and unexpected closures as Shinobi confronted those from beyond the grave.

Courtesy of Shueisha

A four-episode anime special was confirmed in 2022 during the 20th anniversary, which was indefinitely delayed due to production issues. The anime has yet to confirm any new updates on its release date, even after around four years since the announcement. It was initially supposed to be released in September 2023, but was delayed shortly before its debut. In August 2023, less than a week before the anime’s premiere, the official website of Naruto confirmed an indefinite delay, sparking fan outrage and disappointment.

The studio stated it needed more time to prepare for the anime to ensure great animation quality, especially considering the importance of the project. Additionally, a report from China in January this year confirmed that a local studio there is currently working on major anime projects such as One Piece and Naruto. Now that the anime will commemorate its 25th anniversary next year, fans are sure to get exciting new surprises.

This is further solidified during an investor Q&A following TV Tokyo’s latest financial results briefing, which confirms a new update in 2027. While the details regarding the anniversary projects haven’t been revealed yet, it’s evident that 2027 is going to be the most exciting year for Naruto fans after a long time.

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