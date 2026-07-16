Demon Slayer and Solo Leveling Studios Are Open to Using AI in Anime Production

Demon Slayer and Solo Leveling are among the biggest modern anime series, and with those behind them considering the use of AI, it could significantly change the anime industry’s landscape. The use of AI has become one of the most controversial topics, especially in the entertainment industry, where fans and creators embrace art as a reflection of human creativity. Anime, which requires thousands of frames to produce even a standard-length episode, has long been praised as one of humanity’s greatest creative crafts. Therefore, the use of AI in animation remains one of the industry’s biggest taboos.

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However, it seems that those involved at the highest levels of anime production have a different and evolving opinion as AI continues to advance. Recently, Aniplex, one of the subsidiaries of Sony Music Entertainment Japan that serves on the production committee for Demon Slayer and also co-produces Solo Leveling, announced its openness to using AI. This information comes directly from Aniplex president Nishimoto Shu, who shared in an interview with Variety that the company is willing to embrace AI. Shu stated that if AI has a positive impact on creators’ work, Aniplex would be open to using it carefully.

Aniplex’s President Shows Openness to the Use of AI in Anime Production

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment / Aniplex / Crunchyroll

Nishimoto Shu has been with Aniplex since 2017, and his latest statement to Variety addresses the very question many creators and fans have been asking: are major anime studios using AI or not? While other studios have already found themselves at the center of AI-related controversies, the technology has continued to develop and deliver increasingly impressive results. Naturally, this has drawn the attention of major studios, and with the president of a company as influential as Aniplex expressing openness to using AI, there is now little reason to believe it will not eventually be used in anime production. Following Shu’s comments, one of the biggest series fans should watch closely is the modern sensation, Solo Leveling.

Aniplex serves as a co-producer of the Solo Leveling anime, and there is no denying that experiments with AI could already be taking place. One recent example may be the trailer for the upcoming Solo Leveling anime film, which features heavy use of 3D CGI that blends realistic-looking imagery with the anime’s 2D art style. It is an unusual combination and could be one of the series’ early AI experiments. Likewise, considering Aniplex’s role on the production committee alongside Ufotable for Demon Slayer, similar experimentation could also be taking place there.

Perhaps the upcoming Demon Slayer films could also feature AI experiments, even if they do not make the final cut. With AI being explored in major modern anime series, its use could eventually become the norm. The clear takeaway is that AI’s role in anime production is likely to grow as the technology continues to evolve. What begins as experimentation could eventually become standard practice, and for a company like Aniplex, which is involved with major anime such as Demon Slayer and Solo Leveling, even considering AI suggests that its use in anime production may become inevitable, whether fans and creators welcome it or not.

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