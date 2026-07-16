Crunchyroll’s Critically Acclaimed Sci-Fi Series Returns With an Official New Look After Finale

Seven years after its premiere, the acclaimed Dr. Stone anime reached its conclusion in June this year. The anime is based on an award-winning manga written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi, which began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2017. While the manga reached its conclusion in 2023, the anime concluded its third season, which was released in three cours. While the finale unraveled the mystery behind the petrification, it also had an open-ended conclusion after Senku claimed he would build a time machine to stop the tragedy from 3700 years ago. Following the finale, the anime confirmed a Stone Fes Event for October 10th, 2026.

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The event aims to celebrate the finale and the seven years of the anime’s journey. It will be held at Kanagawa’s Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium, and it will include live performances by artists behind the opening and ending themes of the anime, including BURNOUT SYNDROMES. As the event’s date gets closer, the official website of the anime released a new visual featuring the main characters who played crucial roles in the final season. Fitting the theme of the event, they’re all wearing formal, orange attire. The website will also release a new range of merchandise based on the latest visual.

Dr. Stone’s Anime Ending Ends a Great Era For Shonen Fans

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Dr. Stone is one of the most beloved series of all time, thanks to its unique premise and sci-fi elements, which are rare to see in anime and manga. The story concluded on an open-ended note, giving possibility for Senku’s journey to continue further. Although initially criticized for an abrupt ending, the series remains one of the most critically acclaimed Shonen of all time. Even if it didn’t have a fleshed-out epilogue as one might hope for, the story wrapped up after answering all the major questions for fans while also leaving room for future development.

With several beloved Shonen series such as My Hero Academia, Fire Force, and Dr. Stone ending one after another, the anime industry is seeing a massive shift, pushing newer series such as Kagurabachi into the spotlight. Despite that, regardless of how many new anime land on Crunchyroll, rarely can any of them be compared to the exceptional story and mystery in Dr. Stone.

Will Dr. Stone Return With New Anime?

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Although there has been no official announcement yet, the anime might return with a sequel adaptation. In 2023, the manga released a three-chapter-long sequel that follows the story after Senku announced to everyone that he would be building a time machine. Titled Dr. Stone: 4D Science, the story gave a brief glimpse at the characters’ journey after the finale. Since the sequel is only three chapters long, it couldn’t be compiled in a volume, but all chapters are available to read on the official website of Viz Media.

The anime can easily return with one or two special episodes to adapt the sequel, but there has been no confirmation from the studio yet. This doesn’t rule out the possibility of the story expanding, especially since Dr. Stone is one of the most famous anime in recent years. However, fans might have to wait for a few months or even years before an announcement, as it has only been less than a month since the anime ended.

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