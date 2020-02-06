Hiro Mashima Is Developing Sequels for Hero's Manga

There are few people in the manga industry as busy as Hiro Mashima. The artist has a handful of projects going on at the moment, and they range from solo ventures to collabs. While he publishes his new series Edens Zero, Mashima stays busy with his sequels to Fairy Tail by overseeing the ventures. Not long ago, Mashima was also busy with a new series called Hero's, and it turns out that title is about to undergo a name change.

Taking to Twitter, the artist reached out to fans to share the news. Mashima wanted to inform his readers the special crossover will have its first volume published this spring, but it will be titled differently.

Why, you may ask? Well, the answer is simple. It turns out the name Hero's is pretty ubiquitous, and that makes it difficult to search online whether you are in Japan or the U.S.

"We have decided to change the title a little ahead of the book's release. Mashima HERO'S will be released sometime this spring. I'm currently thinking about a sequel and other projects, so thank you for your [future support]."

Not only is Mashima ready to change the name of Hero's, but he is already thinking about sequels. The miniseries was met with positive reviews from fans as it combined the artist's top series: Fairy Tail, Rave Master, and Edens Zero. It turns out the artist has more adventures from the trio to join in on, so fans can expect Natsu to team up with his comrades before too long.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.