Hiro Mashima Announces Title Change to Heroes Manga

Hiro Mashima may currently be exploring his latest series, Edens Zero, but he has definitely not left the love for his previous series behind. Unlike most creators of fan favorite series such as this, Mashima has been showing lots of love for his previous works Rave Master and Fairy Tail in both unofficial and official capacities. Not only does the prominent creator often share sketches of past fan favorites to Twitter, but the creator recently went all out with a huge crossover series for Kodansha that brought together all three of his series.

Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, Hiro Mashima released a special crossover miniseries titled Hero's. But now that the series is getting a compiled volume release, it has undergone a name change due to little complications when it came to the final publishing of the crossover.

As Mashima explained to fans on Twitter, due to various concerns, the title of the crossover has been changed from HERO'S to Mashima HERO'S. Noting that the physical release of the crossover will be releasing sometime this Spring in Japan, now fans will have to add a little extra to the title when looking for it online upon its release.

As a celebration of that monumental anniversary for Kodansha, Mashima released new chapters of Mashima HERO'S alongside the weekly new chapters for Eden's Zero. The crossover ran for a limited time and wrapped up its run on Christmas Day last year, and featured characters from Rave Master, Fairy Tail, and Edens Zero all interacting together for a single goal. This was a big deal for fans of Rave Master, especially, as characters like Haru and Elie were drawn in Mashima's more evolved style and look dramatically different from their first run in their series.

There's currently no word on an English language release for Mashima HERO'S as of this writing, but if it does it will be under this new title from now on!