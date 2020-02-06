My Hero Academia Captures the Meta Liberation Army's Pro Hero Spy

The assault on the Paranormal Liberation Front has begun! With the organization currently being run by the villain Shigaraki in the pages of My Hero Academia's manga, the heroes have to take the opportunity to attempt to bring down the villain group before its too late. With the heroes hitting the villains on multiple fronts, Hawks has done his job as a double agent quite well, giving UA Academy and the rest of the professional heroes an inside look into the operations of the Front, as well as the names of heroes who are secretly working for the villainous underworld gathering. With the war about to kick off, who was planning to backstab the heroes?

Warning! Major spoilers for Chapter 259 of My Hero Academia's manga will be discussed in this article so if you're waiting for these events to take place in the anime, go ahead and steer clear from this point forward!

Hawks has been working undercover to expose the many plans and nefarious under-goings that are taking place as a part of the organization dubbed the Paranormal Liberation Front. With the hero working his way to the highest tier, another professional hero is the ying to Hawks' yang, as Slidin' Go has been a part of the villain group for some time. Still working as a professional hero while also attempting to move forward the goals of the Front, currently holding the role of second in command for the Vanguard Action Intelligence Regiment.

Slidin' Go has a quirk that allows him to slide across any surface, which may not seem like one of the most powerful abilities in the roster of the heroes of My Hero Academia, but it was enough to assist him in becoming a professional hero. As he is arrested in this chapter of the manga, it's clear that the gloves are coming off for all the members of the Paranormal Liberation Front though with their numbers growing and their power expanding, it will still be one of the biggest fights that UA Academy has ever encountered.

What do you think of Slidin' Go's fate as a member of the Paranormal Liberation Front? Who else may be a hidden traitor in UA Academy's ranks? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.