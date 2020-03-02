Bakugan: Armored Alliance Season 2 Debuts (Exclusive)

Following yesterday's debut on Cartoon Network, Spin Master Corp. today is announced the worldwide roll-out of Bakugan: Armored Alliance, the second season of the popular anime series, part of the global brawling franchise that also includes a toy line, card game, and mobile app. Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, the anime adventure series follows the adventures of Dan Kouzo and his best friends, the first kids on Earth, to bond with the mysterious alien creatures known as Bakugan. Dan and the gang have saved not one, but two planets and they aren’t settling down anytime soon. In season two, the awesome Brawlers and their Bakugan will encounter new friends, new Bakugan and new Baku-Gear to battle rivals as well as foes.

Spin Master provided ComicBook.com with a first look at their plans to tie into the second season with new video, gaming, toy, and collectible card content. You can check it out below.

"Bakugan: Armored Alliance promises to bring bigger battles as the brawlers find themselves in unchartered territories," said Jennifer Dodge, Executive Vice President, Spin Master Entertainment and a producer onthe show, in a statement to ComicBook.com. "Bakugan is a global franchise that comes to life across multiple platforms; incredible Japanese-anime entertainment, combined with new toy technology that lends itself to heightened strategic play with digital content and influencer groundswell delivering the battling excitement to fans."

This year has already seen the launch of the Bakugan Secret Battle League, a series of epic battles that will take place over the course of the year between some of the biggest Bakugan influencers in the world. Four influencer families -- Ninja Kidz TV, ExtremeToys TV, Kids Fun TV and ZZ Kids TV -- will take turns competing in face-to-face Bakugan battles at a series of industry expos and organized play tournaments that will be shared on their channels as well as the Bakugan Official YouTube Channel.

In conjunction with Bakugan: Armored Alliance, Spin Master has unveiled expanded offerings to the Bakugan toy line and card game. Brawlers can power up their play with the all new Bakugan Ultra Ball with Baku-Gear. Featuring a magnet-activated transformation, these collectible accessories plus up Bakugan for enhanced battling gameplay. In the fall, the collection will expand with Bakugan Dragonoid Infinity, a large-scale figure that transforms just like the ultimate fusion infinity from the show. Kids can also experience the ultimate toy battling with Bakugan Premium Arena, a deluxe play arena with storage and other elements for new ways to battle and brawl.

The Bakugan mobile app has been updated with new features, characters and game play for season two, which allows fans to learn, battle and track their collection in the ultimate Bakugan fan hub through several interactive features. Fans can refine their skills and Bakugan knowledge through tutorial videos, the latest news and information about the TV series, characters and webisodes and a mobile mini game where fans can battle, win and unlock more Bakugan.

