Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Premiere Stills Released

Kinnikuman is gearing up to make a massive return to screens with a new TV anime, and Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc has shared the first look at what fans can expect to see from its premiere episode! As the Kinnikuman anime celebrates the 40th anniversary its original release, the franchise is making a massive return with a brand new series picking up right from where everything left off. This new series will be adapting the official sequel manga, and with it will be throwing fans right into a new era with the start of its new anime later this Summer.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc will be picking up right where the original anime left off from years ago, but thankfully the new series is planning a cool way to bring fans up to speed for the new episodes. It has been announced that the new Kinnikuman anime will be starting with a special "Episode 0," which features newly animated takes on some of the biggest moments from the classic series before starting out the new arc. To give fans an idea of what this special premiere will look like, Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc has dropped its premiere preview images that you can check out below.

What Is Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc?

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc will be premiering in Japan some time this July as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule, but has yet to announce any international release plans as of the time of this publication. Akira Sato will be directing the new anime for Production I.G. with Makoto Fukami handling the series' scripts, Hirotaka Marufuji designing the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. The main voice cast will be led by Mamoru Miyano as Kinnikuman, Akira Kamiya as Mayumi Kinniku, and Akira Kamiya as Prince Kamehame.

Additional voice cast for Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc include the likes of Sumire Uesaka as Meat, Daisuke Ono as Terryman, Katsuyuki Konishi as Robin Mask, Yuki Kaji as Warsman, Tomokazu Seki as Ramenman, Jun Kasama as Brocken Jr., Kensho Ono as Geronimo, Toshio Furukawa as Chairperson, Hiroki Yasumoto as Buffaloman, Toshiya Miyata as Black Hole, Tetsuya Kakihara as Stecasee-King, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Springman, Kisho Taniyama as Mr. Khamen, Yasuhiro Mamiya as Atlantis, and Mitsuaki Kanuka as The Mountain.

Unfortunately, there's no current way to check out the original Kinnikuman anime legally so this special recap will definitely be welcome!