Gundam Seed Teases New English Dub

The Gundam series has been kicking for over forty years at this point, and now, Sunrise is looking to further explore one of the most popular entries of the franchise with a new English Dub for the Gundam Seed series. With an upcoming blu-ray release for the anime installment being released by the company this year, the series has decided to release a sneak peek at the English voices behind the older anime series!

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed was originally released in 2002, focusing on a brand new batch of young soldiers that come into contact with the legendary Gundam suits! This series focuses more on the idea of genetic experimentation on human beings as its focal point, marking for a departure from some of the series we had seen before in the Gundam franchise!

Nozomi Entertainment shared a brand new clip of the English Dub for the upcoming release of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Blu-Ray, giving new voices to some of the franchise's fan favorite characters:

The official description for Gundam Seed reads as such:

"In the year Cosmic Era 0071, the space colony Heliopolis remains neutral in the great war raging across the galaxy between Coordinators, human beings whose biological traits have been altered before birth, and Naturals, unaltered people who remain on the planet Earth. The Naturals' deep hatred of the Coordinators drove the advanced beings into space, seeking shelter in man-made colonies.

Kira Yamato is a Coordinator and university student on Heliopolis, when his life is thrown into disarray as ZAFT, the military organization composed of rebellious Coordinators, attacks the colony in an effort to steal a set of five state-of-the-art military mobile suits known as Gundams. While ZAFT manages to make off with four of the mobile suits, Kira take control of the final Gundam, the Strike. Surviving the battle, Kira and his college friends join the crew of the Archangel, a ship run by the Earth Alliance, and the young soldiers experience the horrors of war and the loss that comes with it."

What do you think of this first look at the English dub for the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam series on Blu-Ray? What has been your favorite Gundam dub that has been released so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gundam!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.