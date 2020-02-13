Spread Your Wings With This Destiny Gundam Gunpla

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the popular models that have come out of the Mobile Suit: Gundam franchise. Selling over 500 million plastic figures the world over since 1980, the line of models has produced recreations across the numerous anime series within the world of Gundam, as well as across spin-offs and novelizations to boot. Even recently, we got Gundam models created as a result of the crossover between the long running mech suit series and that of the albino cat starring franchise that is Hello Kitty! Now, an old plastic model is getting an amazing extension with a pair of wings to add to the Gundam Unit, Destiny!

Gundam Destiny appeared in the anime series of Gundam Seed, piloted by Shinn Asuka, a young pilot who horrifically lost his family and uses the power of this mech suit to participate in any number of battles. While Gundam Seed may not be on the same level as some of its predecessors such as Mobile Suit: Gundam, Gundam Wing, and G Gundam to name a few, it's clear that the series produces some amazing mech suit models all the same!

Twitter User TimelessDimen shared the amazing extensions that give the Destiny Gundam unit that give the mech suit some absolutely breathtaking, colorful wings that give the mobile suit a serious upgrade in power, and perhaps more importantly in style:

RE-RELEASE

PREORDER START TIME : 1 PM 12 TH FEBRUARY 2020

RELEASE TIME : JUNE 2020

RG 1/144 DESTINY GUNDAM USE EXPANSION EFFECT UNIT WINGS OF LIGHT

The 40th Anniversay of Gunplas has already given us a number of new plastic models to sink our teeth into and we're crossing our fingers that the best is yet to come! The wings will be available in June of this year, retailing for around $15 USD.

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway's Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary.