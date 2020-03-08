Black Clover Shares Interesting New Episode Titles

As Black Clover begins tiptoeing its way into the next arc of the series, it's also run into a major issue as the manga is currently not too far ahead of where the anime is currently. There was a worry as to whether this would mean an extended filler arc were on the horizon to give the original manga more time to develop, and this was sort of confirmed with the latest two episodes of the series being an extended two-part flashback detailing the events of the anime thus far. It seems like those troubles might be over for now.

A new batch of future episode titles have been spotted by @Spytrue on Twitter, and outline the next few weeks of the series. Starting with Episode 126 of the series (which will follow an upcoming bit of filler material this coming week), the next wave of episodes beginning on March 17th are titled as such. Note that they are unconfirmed and are subject to change at any time:

Episode 126 - The Blue Rose's Confession

Episode 127 - CLUE

Episode 128 - The Heart Kingdom

Episode 129 - Devil: Megicula

The title for Episode 126 confirms a return to material from Yuki Tabata's original manga and sees how Charlotte Roselei reacts to the aftermath of being possessed during the Reincarnation arc. She provides a crucial clue that sets the Black Bulls out on their respective journeys outside of the Clover Kingdom for more information on the Devil threats.

The anime might be returning to canon material for now, but there is not a lot of ground left to cover before it catches up completely. But there is an opportunity to stretch things out a bit more and still allow fans of the manga to enjoy the extra material. There's a training period that pops up not long into this new arc, and it's skipped over completely in the manga. That would provide ample opportunity for the anime to stretch its legs and give fans a better understanding of what the actual training was.

It will still most likely draw some ire, but would probably be a much better type of filler than sending Asta and the others out on adventures or missions with no stakes. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see from Black Clover's anime next? Do you think more filler episodes are on the way? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

