Black Clover Reveals New Black Bulls Member

Black Clover's latest couple of episodes have taken the first concrete steps into its next arc, and they have been establishing the new status quo the series will operate under going forward. There were several major developments and reveals over the course of the Reincarnation arc, so the Clover Kingdom is in a huge period of recovery thanks to the destruction laid out by the possessed Magic Knights. But this has thrown the kingdom into such disarray that they are now looking to pin the blame on Asta and Secre for all that's happened.

But during the trial against them in the latest episode of the series (which began thanks to the absence of the Wizard King), Captain Yami and the entire Black Bulls squad actually broke through the walls of the Parliament courtroom with the intention of getting both Asta and Secre out safely. But as Secre tried to have them escape with Asta safely, Yami shot her down and officially brought her into the Black Bulls.

Although Yami and the others don't know much about her as a person, Yami noted how Secre's ki is familiar and she had been in their home all this time. She had essentially become a part of their extended family, and the others are impressed that she fought all alone as the bird Nero for 500 years before it all went down. So she's been welcomed in with open arms.

Let’s take a min to admire Secre in a Black Bulls cape 🍀 #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/ESidPP3vhs — 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐞 ☾ (@NejireeKun) February 18, 2020

Secre might have officially been brought into the Black Bulls squad, but they have seen better days. Thanks to their antics and the kingdom wanting to blame everything on Asta, they have now been essentially exiled from the kingdom and are tasked with their next big mission before the Clover Kingdom is destroyed by the rest of the world.

What do you think of Secre joining the Black Bulls? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! If you wanted to check out Black Clover for yourself, you can currently find the series steaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and airing as part of Adult Swim's Toonami block every Saturday.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!