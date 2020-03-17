Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Postpones U.S. Release Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The global pandemic that is ongoing has reached into nearly every country, but that is not where the novel coronavirus stopped. It turns out the virus has made its way into Digimon Adventure. Not long before the film was slated to hit the U.S., Toei Animation and Fathom Events have confirmed the release of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna has been postponed.

Not long ago, the two companies confirmed the change with a note. Toei Animation shared the brief on Twitter while giving information about refunds for those fans who had purchased tickets.

"Given current circumstances and to ensure the health and safety of our attendees, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna has been postponed. New event dates and ticketing information will be communicated when they become available. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for understanding. For information about refunds, please reach out to your point of purchase," the statement reads.

As you can imagine, fans were disappointed by the shift, but many agree the step had to be taken. The movie was slated to hit theaters at the end of this month, but the current pandemic makes such a release impossible. Not only has the United States encouraged people to gather in no more than groups of ten, but theater chains like Regal and AMC has closed indefinitely. In the name of public health, Digimon Adventure will hold out a bit longer to wow fans with its most recent movie, and fans hope it will be worth the wait.

There is no word yet on when the Last Evolution Kizuna will make its way to the U.S. as the pandemic has no expiration date at the moment. While fans wait, they should know Toei Animation has more to add to the franchise. This year, the anime will be rebooted thanks to an all-new Digimon anime starring the DigiDestined kids introduced decades ago, so the series might be enough to get fans through!

