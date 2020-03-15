Digimon Reboot Teases New Digivice

Digimon Adventure's original story might finally be coming to an end with the upcoming release of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna later this month, but that won't be the final time we see the eight original DigiDestined. Well, that's not technically correct either as we will be seeing them in a whole new way as Digimon Adventure: reboots the anime with a new TV anime series premiering this April in Japan. This new variation on the original incarnation of the franchise will be de-aging the original kids into elementary school as they take on a new kind of Digital World set in the year 2020.

The kids themselves will be getting new makeovers will familiar elements of their original design blended in, and that seems to be the main impetus of this new reboot as more footage from Digimon Adventure:'s first episode teases that there will be a new design for the Digivice as well. In a special promotional video from Fuji TV (in which they interview an announcer making his debut in the anime), Tai can be seen holding the new Digivice for the season.

This new Digivice has the same core design of the original, but is a lot smoother. The writing on the rim is a bit more defined than the original series, but the extra buttons and antenna on the outside have been removed. These small changes fall in line with the rest of the design philosophy for this reboot series, but also represent the modern era of this new series.

Outside of de-aging the original group of kids, the biggest change this new series will make is setting it in the modern day. The original anime is set around the time when it first debuted 21 years ago, and this new anime will most likely reflect all of the technological advancements the new millennium has brought.

Fans can already see this in action as Tai and Agumon are seen in a new kind of Digital World facing new monsters, so this new series will certainly have a lot in store for classic fans of the franchise! But what do you think? How are you feeling about the look of the new Digivice? What are your thoughts about the look for the new Digimon Adventure series overall? Are you excited for a reboot or would you have preferred a new cast and story instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.