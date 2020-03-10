Digimon Reveals Inspiration for New Monster, Morphomon

Digimon celebrated its monumental 20th Anniversary in an equally as monumental way with a brand new feature film bringing the original eight DigiDestined into the modern era. As the final entry in their story, this new film ages each of the kids into their 20s as they face off against one final threat. Seemingly unrelated, Digimon also teased the introduction of a new digital monster with this film (much like Digimon Adventure tri before it). But outside of its name and a brief look at what it would look like in the new film, there's not much we know about the new addition Morphomon.

This mysterious addition has an equally as mysterious name, but as explained by @JP_Excelsior on Twitter there's a scientific reason behind the naming scheme. Just as its butterfly eared design would imply, Morphomon's name comes from the Morpho genus of the insect that includes nearly 30 scientifically accepted species in South and Central America.

Morphomon's name and design came from the Morpho genus of butterfflies, a genus that have over 30 species!!#Digimon pic.twitter.com/4NpbLh9DFW — Digimon Tweets 🇧🇷 (@JP_Excelsior) March 9, 2020

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna is currently making its way through theaters in Japan, but outside of a few officially revealed new final forms for Agumon and Gabumon there has yet to be any real revelation about what to expect from the final battle. So that means fans in the United States still have no clear idea as to what to expect from Morphomon and its role in the new film.

Good thing the wait won't be much longer either as Fathom Events will be bringing Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna to our shores on March 25th, and they describe the new film as such "Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna takes place five years after the events of Digimon Adventure tri, the six-part film series released in 2015. Now on the cusp of adulthood, Tai and his DigiDestined friends discover that with age their bonds with each of their Digimon will ultimately break. How does it end for Tai, Agumon and the others?"

Will you be heading out to see Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna when it comes to the United States later this March? Are you excited to see how the original story of the DigiDestined comes to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.