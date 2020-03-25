Funimation Is Now Streaming Rurouni Kenshin

The legendary tale of the Battosai can now be found streaming on Funimation's website, with the streaming service adding the popular anime franchise of Rurouni Kenshin to its already expansive library! The anime, which follows the titular character as he attempts to leave his "man slaying" days behind him, debuted decades ago but the series is still on the minds of many fans who are looking to re-live these feudal adventures. Funimation has long been one of the major licensees bringing anime to the West and continues to make a name for itself by adding more titles to its growing roster.

Rurouni Kenshin's anime may have ended years ago, but the story continues not only through live action stage plays, but a series of feature length films that retell some of the biggest story arcs in the anime's history. Adapted by Warner Brothers Pictures, the final films of the series will be released later this year following the Jinchu Arc. In this final arc, Kenshin himself is blinded and has to struggle with adapting to his new scenario while fighting against deadly new enemies. If you haven't had the chance to watch these movies, they're easily some of the best live action adaptations of anime in the history of film and definitely worth your time!

Twitter User AnimeMojo broke the news that the legendary anime series is currently streaming on Funimation's site, adding another big name to their library when it comes to the anime streaming service "wars" that are currently being waged in the digital age:

Rurouni Kenshin has also recently appeared in the video game crossover of Jump Force, proving that the characters created in this feudal story still resonate among fans around the world. In the game, anime heroes and villains the world over unite in an attempt to battle a brand new threat. While the game itself was received to a mixed critical reception, Kenshin's role proves that the character and the anime are still one of the most recognizable Shonen characters the world over.

